Opinion: Ipswich Town will send out a real statement of intent if they finalise six-figure agreement to sign midfielder

Ipswich Town are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper, according to TWTD.

The Tractor Boys will be looking to challenge for promotion back into the Championship next season, in what will be their third consecutive season in League One.

Ipswich had shown glimpses of their quality during the 2020/21 campaign, but it wasn’t quite enough, as they missed out on a top-six finish after finishing ninth in the third-tier of English football.

But the club are clearly wasting no time in adding to their squad ahead of the new season, which will be overseen by the watchful eye of Paul Cook.

TWTD claim that Ipswich are closing in on agreement that is worth £500,000, which could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the Tractor Boys this summer.

Harper has been with West Brom since 2012, and has gone on to make 42 appearances for the Baggies’ senior side over the years, although he has found regular minutes hard to come by in recent seasons.

The midfielder made just four appearances in all competitions last term, as they were relegated back into the Championship after one season in the Premier League. Harper also spent some of last year’s campaign on loan with Birmingham City, where he made 18 appearances for the Blues.

He’s seemingly willing to drop down into the third tier of English football in search of regular minutes though, and at the age of 21, this has the potential to be a fantastic signing for Cook’s side.

Harper has shown glimpses of his potential whilst with West Brom, and if he can perform consistently to a high standard, then you would imagine that he’ll be playing his part in the Tractor Boys’ bid for promotion into the Championship.

He’ll be hoping he can hit the ground running at Portman Road if his move to Ipswich Town is completed in the near future, having found regular minutes at The Hawthorns tough to find in recent seasons.

It remains to be seen as to whether Harper will be a direct replacement for Andre Dozzell this summer, with the young Tractor Boys midfielder attracting interest from a number of clubs in previous transfer windows.

But if Paul Cook can keep his key players at the club, and make additions similar to that of Harper in the coming months, then Ipswich will certainly have to be taken as serious promotion contenders this term if they can make a positive start to the new season.

Signing a player of Harper’s potential is a real statement of intent by Ipswich, and it’s an exciting few months ahead for the Portman Road faithful, as they look ahead to the new League One campaign.