League One side Ipswich Town could spend a considerable amount in the summer if they are promoted to the Championship at the end of this term.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who believes their owners will be willing to fully back Kieran McKenna in the transfer market if they achieve their core aim this term, with the Tractor Boys in contention to get themselves back to the second tier.

They are likely to have had a plan for the second tier in place for a long time considering the ambition of their board, who sanctioned a full rebuild in the summer of 2021 and have spent the money needed to bring some top-quality players in during their time at the club.

Southampton's Adam Armstrong targeted

Journalist Nixon has stated that Armstrong is one player they are keeping tabs on at this stage, with the ex-Blackburn Rovers forward currently struggling at Southampton and possibly wanting to make a summer exit because of that.

Some would argue that this move is very ambitious though considering he scored 28 goals in the second tier for Blackburn during the 2020/21 season - a record that is probably likely to earn him a move to a club at the top end of the Championship if he did seal an exit from St Mary's.

Because of this, McKenna's side should be lining up alternative targets to pursue so they can give themselves the best chance of addressing their forward department properly during the next window.

This is something they desperately need to do with George Hirst and Tyreece John-Jules set to return to their parent clubs in the summer if the Tractor Boys opt against recruiting them permanently.

Should they target Sheffield United loan deal?

The Blades' youngster Daniel Jebbison is one player who could come in on a reasonably cheap loan deal, with the player not exactly being one of the first names on the teamsheet for United this season.

He's likely to be a real asset for United in the future but he probably won't start in the Premier League at this stage, so he needs to opportunity to ply his trade elsewhere.

Scoring nine goals in 23 appearances for Burton Albion during his loan spell in League One last season, he certainly has the ability to be a threat in the final third but just needs to translate that to the Championship.

Already having some experience under his belt in the latter division, he should be ready to step to the plate and help Ipswich to establish themselves as a sold second-tier outfit next season if they win promotion at the end of 2022/23.

They probably will need to go up if they want to get a loan deal for Jebbison over the line though - and the Blades will probably need to go up too for this agreement to be a possibility

These two potential promotions have a real chance of happening though - and that's why Ipswich scouts should be going to watch the 19-year-old in action.