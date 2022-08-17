Opinion: Ipswich Town should rival Derby County for Everton player

Ipswich Town have made a fine start to the new League One campaign, with yesterday’s 1-0 victory away to Burton Albion taking the Tractor Boys to the third-tier summit.

Possessing a squad full of higher-level talent, the Suffolk club will be hoping that they can secure a Championship return for the 2022/23 campaign.

On an upward trajectory since this appointment during last season, Kieran McKenna will certainly be coming towards the concluding stages of his summer transfer business.

If looking to bolster the squad even further, the one position that Ipswich fans may argue could do with strengthening is the forward line.

Welcoming Freddie Ladapo to Portman Road earlier in the window, and still having Kayden Jackson as an option, the Tractor Boys could look for a different kind of forward to complement the current options they have within their ranks.

One player that the Tractor Boys could look to bring in, who is making impressive strides within the Everton academy is 19-year-old Tom Cannon.

Netting eight times in 23 Premier League 2 appearances last time out, the exciting forward has netted twice in his opening two games, adding a further assist in that time.

Cannon is currently a target for Championship club Millwall and League One outfit Derby County, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, with the calibre of clubs involved in his pursuit an indicator of the kind of talent he has displayed thus far.

A pacey, dynamic striker, who has the attacking intelligence to switch up his forward play to vary between running in behind and coming short to link the play, he is someone who could thrive off the excellent service that would be provided at Portman Road.

Everton have a number of forwards progressing through the Football League at present, with Ellis Simms starting in electric form for Sunderland, whilst Nathan Broadhead will be hoping to feature regularly at Wigan Athletic in what remains of this campaign.

Cannon appears to be slightly behind the current Championship duo in his progression, with a top-end League One move perhaps the likely outcome of his current situation.