Opinion: Ipswich Town should not engage in transfer negotiations for 28-year-old

We brought you the exclusive on Monday that Wrexham are interested in a January deal for Ipswich Town’s Joe Pigott.

The summer signing struggled for regular first team action under Paul Cook, however will have the chance to impress a new manager in the dugout in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old was picked up by the Tractor Boys having scored for fun at AFC Wimbledon in recent years and would have expected more game time but Macauley Bonne’s goalscoring form has seen Pigott miss out.

Paul Cook is very stubborn when it comes to his 4-2-3-1 formation and that made it more difficult for Pigott to carve out consistent opportunities.

But, they might not always be the case now Ipswich are looking for a new manager and if a front pairing was deployed, Pigott would be next in line to come in.

Wrexham may have the finances to compete with some clubs in the third tier, but at this stage of his career, a move to the National League would have to be considered a backwards step.

Pigott has fallen into non-league before when he signed for Maidstone United in 2017, and Wrexham have realistic ambitions of earning promotion to the EFL in the near future, but at 28 with the Championship in his sights this season at Ipswich, it would be a move that throws up questions about Pigott’s motivation.

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson may receive clean slates at Portman Road when a new manager is appointed, to add competition for places in Pigott’s position, however those two do not have the credit in the bank and sheer weight of goals in the third tier in recent seasons that Pigott does. From the outside looking in, if Ipswich begin playing two up top, Pigott will definitely be thrown in and granted the chance to establish himself as a key player in the first team.

The 28-year-old is also an asset to the Tractor Boys in their desires to make the leap to the Championship this season, it would be a backwards step for all parties if he does leave for Wrexham.