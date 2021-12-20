Opinion: Ipswich should look towards Manchester United talent in January following Mark Ashton transfer promise

The Kieran McKenna era at Ipswich Town officially got underway today as the Northern Irishman began his fresh challenge at Portman Road.

After spending over five years at Manchester United, graduating through coaching in their youth setup to becoming a first-team coach, McKenna has made his first steps into senior management by being handed a massive opportunity at the Tractor Boys.

It is very much a project in Suffolk following the takeover from the’ Gamechanger 20′ group in April – a group who backed Paul Cook to the very hilt in the transfer market over the course of the summer.

Quiz: Have Ipswich Town signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Accrington Stanley? Yes No

Cook oversaw a mass regime change in terms of players, bringing in 19 and letting go of more than 20 as he sought to build a promotion-winning squad.

Just four months into the season though and Cook paid the price for inconsistent results with his job – but there’s every chance with his experience that McKenna can bring another level out of the current crop of players.

The squad could do with a few extra bodies though and following CEO Mark Ashton’s commitment to the club backing McKenna in the upcoming transfer window, it would be wise if Manchester United’s under-23’s were looked at in terms of potential incomings.

Ipswich look very much stacked at the top end of the pitch and it is in defence where they could do with some bolstering – so step forward 19-year-old Teden Mengi.

A representative of England at five different youth levels, Mengi was a regular for United’s under-23’s when he was just 17 during the 2019-20 season, and a campaign later he was captaining that very same side.

Teden Mengi – Born Ready 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Is the young defender ready to be part of Ole's plans for this season and beyond? – @TedenMengi_ pic.twitter.com/Cfbj7CG4tj — CTTMedia™ (@CTTMedia) June 16, 2020

In the second half of the 2020-21 season though Mengi did get his first taste of EFL experience when he headed to Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on loan, but played just nine times for the Rams as he suffered from a few niggling injuries.

Despite the not-so regular game-time, Mengi still averaged 6.61 defensive duels, 5.24 interceptions and 11.84 recoveries per game (via Wyscout) – impressive numbers for an inexperienced player.

Mengi has continued to skipper the Red Devils in under-23 competition but he will surely be longing for some minutes in senior football and McKenna could provide that at Portman Road.

Ipswich’s defence has looked shaky at the best of times this season and with Mengi being able to operate at both his natural position of centre-back but also at right-back, the teenager could be an ideal capture as McKenna’s first signing.