Opinion: Ipswich Town should cut their losses on £1 million man as January transfer window looms

Paul Cook oversaw a mass overhaul of the Ipswich Town squad this summer, with not many players surviving the cull out of the 2020-21 squad.

Cook arrived in March of this year to replace Paul Lambert to try and get the Tractor Boys into the play-offs with one last strong push, but just four wins out of 16 matches meant that the Suffolk side and their new American owners had to settle for mid-table mediocrity.

Far from pleased with what he’d witnessed from the dugout, Cook got to work on his squad over the summer and a whole host of changes were made – 19 new additions came in through the door but that meant most of last season’s squad departed.

Out of those, the only ones to remain were Tomas Holy, Kane Vincent-Young, Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Aristote Nsiala, Jon Nolan, James Norwood and finally Kayden Jackson, who cost the club the best part of £1 million in 2018 when he joined from Accrington Stanley.

Jackson had scored 16 times for Stanley which convinced Paul Lambert to make a move for the striker but he scored just three times in his debut Championship season in a side which ended up being relegated to League One.

The third tier proved to be more Jackson’s level after scoring 11 goals in the 2019-20 campaign, with that form leading to interest from AFC Bournemouth last summer.

Their advances were rebuffed though but as it turned out Jackson had a poor season, scoring just once in the league and despite his form a late offer came from Championship side Huddersfield Town but it was turned down.

When Cook arrived at Portman Road, Jackson started just six of the last 16 League One matches and with a plethora of attacking talent arriving this summer, the 27-year-old has dropped down the pecking order dramatically.

Jackson has appeared off the bench in the league just twice this season and with less than one year on his contract remaining, Ipswich may want to think about cashing in the value the striker has left before he can depart on a free transfer in the summer.

It will surely be in the back of Cook’s mind to let Jackson go when the January transfer window opens in a few months and there will surely be some League One clubs who will be looking at him on a cut-price deal.