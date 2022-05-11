Opinion: Ipswich Town should consider summer move for out of favour 31-year-old

Ipswich Town have a lot to contemplate heading into the summer transfer window after a well below par 11th placed finish in League One.

The Tractor Boys finished very strongly under Kieran McKenna and have plenty of reasons for optimism edging towards 2022/23, but recruitment this summer will be crucial if they are to kick on.

With James Norwood leaving Suffolk at the end of his contract, Macauley Bonne returning to Queens Park Rangers while there are decisions to be made on the futures of Sone Aluko and Kayden Jackson, the Tractor Boys will be looking for attacking reinforcements.

One player who is up for sale, as per Football Insider, despite having one year left on his deal in the Championship, is Cardiff City’s James Collins.

The 31-year-old’s move from Luton Town to the Welsh capital has failed to get going this season and he has fallen down the pecking order under Steve Morison as a result.

Collins has scored 20 goals or more in all three of his most recent campaigns below second tier level, and should be considered to bolster the attacking contingent at Portman Road this summer.

The Tractor Boys’ promise under McKenna in the second half of the season has largely come from an outstanding defensive process, combining that with a ruthless Collins in the final third is a recipe for promotion.

A hefty fee will not be required to lure Collins to Suffolk, due to his age, only having one year left on his contract and the situation with Cardiff happy to listen to offers for his services.

Collins is not just a clinical finisher though at third tier level, the Republic of Ireland international’s link-up play has improved in the last few seasons and that would suit the other mobile forwards in place at the club.

Conor Chaplin and Bersant Celina, should he return this summer, are possibly the most menacing attacking midfield duo in League One, and with a number nine more adept at linking play, where Bonne did not offer so much, McKenna’s men would gain something extra in the final third to add an extra dimension to a promotion push next season.