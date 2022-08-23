Opinion: Ipswich Town should consider late loan move for Luton Town forward

Ipswich Town have made an excellent start to the new League One season, with the Tractor Boys accumulating 13 points in five games.

Possessing quality all across the pitch, Kieran McKenna has managed to add strength in depth at Portman Road this summer and the early signs are majorly positive.

Transfer business may be all done for Ipswich this summer as McKenna will be satisfied with what he has seen thus far.

Not only are those in the starting XI thriving, but those just on the fringes have also perfumed when called upon and are keeping competition levels at a very high level.

However, if the Tractor Boys were to complete one final deal to conclude their summer business, it would likely be a striker.

George Hirst is a player that the Suffolk club have been monitoring all summer, with his immediate future a story that has captured the attention of lots.

Portsmouth had been interested in seeing Hirst return to the south coast club, whilst there has been interest from the higher level.

Should Ipswich fail in their pursuit to land Hirst, or opt to turn their attentions elsewhere, a loan move for Luton Town’s Admiral Muskwe could be on the cards.

Muskwe has shown glimpses of his quality in a Luton shirt, however, the increased levels of competition within the front line at Kenilworth Road could see his chances of regular inclusion diminish.

That being said, Muskwe was handed a start on Saturday afternoon as Luton ran out as 2-0 winners at Swansea City, with Zimbabwe international putting in a strong display.

However, Luton were in need of a forward who can get in behind and cause chaos with pace on Saturday, and with Harry Cornick unavailable, Muskwe was called upon.

Luton are in need of trimming the immediate squad for the new campaign, with Muskwe likely to be one of those who will head out on loan.

A player that certainly has the potential to thrive in the Championship, a top-end League One move would be excellent for all involved, with Muskwe’s ball-carrying abilities and pace two aspects of his game that could see him succeed in the third-tier.