Opinion: Ipswich Town ought to consider cutting ties with striker if they seal Woodrow agreement

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has already made some significant alterations to his squad following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Blues are set to officially part ways with Myles Kenlock, Tomas Holy, Tom Carroll and James Norwood next month when their contracts expire after opting against offering this quartet fresh terms.

Ipswich could potentially be in the market for a new striker this summer as they are also set to wave goodbye to Macauley Bonne who will return to his parent-club Queens Park Rangers at the end of May.

Unsurprisingly, the Tractor Boys have already been linked with some attackers ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The latest individual who has been touted as a target for Ipswich is Cauley Woodrow.

According to a report from TWTD, the Barnsley forward is currently on a list of potential recruits.

Woodrow previously featured for the Tykes in League One during the 2018/19 campaign as he helped the club secure promotion to the Championship by scoring 16 goals in 31 appearances.

Whereas the 27-year-old only managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in the second-tier last season, there is no reason why he cannot go on to excel under the guidance of McKenna if he makes the switch to Portman Road.

Woodrow’s arrival could have a knock-on effect on Joe Pigott’s game-time in the upcoming term.

Signed by Ipswich last year after scoring 20 league goals for AFC Wimbledon in the 2020/21 season, the forward would have been hoping to set the third-tier alight once again.

However, Pigott’s performances for the Blues left a lot to be desired as he only provided three direct goal contributions in 22 league appearances and recorded a disappointing average WhoScored match rating of 6.40 at this level.

Think you're a hardcore Ipswich Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Tractor Boys quiz

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich beat in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in 1981? FC Cologne Hertha Berlin Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich

Considering that there is no guarantee that Pigott will be able to step up to the mark in the absence of Norwood and Bonne next season, McKenna ought to consider selling the 28-year-old this summer if Woodrow joins Ipswich.

Pigott’s current deal at Ipswich runs until 2024 and thus the club may potentially be able to secure a reasonable fee for him if he attracts interest from elsewhere.

The money generated from the forward’s sale could be used to bolster the club’s squad in other areas that will need to be addressed in the coming months.

Pigott could find it beneficial to call time on his stint at Ipswich as he may be forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the presence of Kayden Jackson and Conor Chaplin who are both more than capable of leading the line.

By featuring week-in, week-out for another team next season, there is a chance that the forward could rediscover the form that he produced during his time at Wimbledon.