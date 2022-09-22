Opinion: Ipswich Town man’s EFL Trophy exploits may prove to be a pivotal point in their season

Ipswich Town made a return to winning ways in their showdown with Arsenal’s Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Blues manager Kieran McKenna opted to make a host of changes to his team for this fixture following their recent draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

One of the individuals who was handed the opportunity to impress at Portman Road was Freddie Ladapo.

Signed on a three-year deal in May by Ipswich, the forward would have been hoping to set the third-tier alight with his attacking displays during the opening stages of the season.

However, despite featuring in all of their league fixtures this season, Ladapo has yet to find the back of the net at this level for his new side.

Replaced in Ipswich’s starting eleven at Hillsborough last weekend by Kayden Jackson, the 29-year-old now faces a battle to regain a spot as his team-mate managed to find the back of the net in this particular fixture.

Ladapo responded to the disappointment of being dropped by scoring in Ipswich’s cup clash with Arsenal’s Under-21s.

After Dominic Ball gave the Tractor Boys the lead in the first-half of this fixture, Ladapo sealed victory following the break by slotting an effort past goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk.

Having now scored twice in this competition, the forward’s focus will now be on improving his performances in League One.

Certainly capable of delivering the goods in an attacking sense at this level, Ladapo has managed to find the back of the net on 49 occasions in the third-tier during his career whilst he has also chipped in with 11 assists in 164 appearances.

Providing that the 29-year-old is able to use the confidence gained from his EFL Trophy exploits to his advantage, there is every chance that he will be able to play a pivotal role in Ipswich’s push for promotion.

Having helped Rotherham United secure a return to the Championship last season, Ladapo will be desperate to replicate this feat in an Ipswich shirt.

If the forward starts to fire on all cylinders in League One, he may force his team-mates to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the Blues’ fortunes.

Considering that Ipswich have already shown some real signs of promise this season, there is a strong possibility that they will emerge as legitimate contenders for the title over the course of the coming months.

Set to take on Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, it will be interesting to see whether McKenna decides to turn to Ladapo for inspiration in this particular fixture.

