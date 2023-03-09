Opinion: Ipswich Town man has showed why Sunderland should have swooped for his signature in January

There is such a saying in football as ‘the one that got away’ when it comes to a player that a club perhaps let go of for too cheap and has gone on to bigger things, or an individual that could have been signed that wasn’t, and that’s exactly how Sunderland should be feeling right now.

The Black Cats went into the January transfer window with excitement as they were in and around the play-off mix in their first time back in the Championship after four years away, and despite the disappointment of losing Ellis Simms back to Everton, Ross Stewart was back from injury and firing in the goals.

How much difference a few weeks can make though as Stewart went down with a season-ending achilles injury close to the end of the month, and despite signing Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United prior to that, another forward was desperately needed to add some depth.

The deadline came and went though with no new signing in that position to the disappointment of the fanbase, and despite going four unbeaten in the league in February, three defeats on the spin has called the board’s decision into question.

That is especially because there was a player available early in the month of January that could cover a number of positions and that the club knew very well – that is Nathan Broadhead.

Broadhead needs no introduction to Black Cats fans as he spent the 2021-22 season in League One on loan at the Stadium of Light from Everton, and scored 13 times in 27 appearances for the Wearsiders – almost a goal every two matches – and if it wasn’t for injuries then the record could’ve been even better.

It was therefore a surprise when Sunderland didn’t get him back ahead of the 2022-23 season – it wasn’t for the want of trying though as they were closing in on a permanent swoop, only for Broadhead to decide to join Wigan Athletic on loan, with it strongly hinted that the chances of more game-time at the Latics was a defining factor.

Having only started in 11 of his 22 Championship appearances for Wigan – with five goals notched in that time – Broadhead was recalled by the Toffees in January, and that is exactly when Sunderland should have struck for his services.

They didn’t however, and on January 9 a surprising move to League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town was confirmed, with the Tractor Boys reportedly paying £1.5 million for the 24-year-old.

Kieran McKenna has a plethora of attacking options at Portman Road, but Broadhead has well and truly taken his chance and has already scored four times and notched two assists in his nine appearances, mostly operating cutting in from the left flank.

Yes, it’s a level below what Sunderland are currently playing at, but Broadhead is showing that Sunderland missed the boat by not trying again for him in January.

Perhaps they were somewhat hurt by the fact he turned the club down for Wigan in the summer, but they could have swallowed their pride and made a fresh play for his services.

They didn’t however, and now Tony Mowbray has to go the rest of the season with just one out-and-out striking option whilst they could have sealed Broadhead’s signature on a long-term basis – it could be a decision that haunts them.