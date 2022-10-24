Opinion: Ipswich Town 28-year-old is amongst the most under-appreciated players in League One right now

Kayden Jackson was struggling with injuries and very much out-of-favour when Kieran McKenna arrived at Ipswich Town last season.

The former Manchester United first team coach sounded out the large squad at his disposal very efficiently, and it became clear from early on that he had seen something in Jackson.

There would have been some concerns over whether the physical striker had done enough to earn a new contract in the summer, having only made 12 league appearances last term.

But, despite the presence of high profile League One players like James Norwood and Joe Pigott, Jackson’s future was sorted out promptly.

At the start of this season, the 28-year-old is at the forefront of McKenna’s first team plans and even slotted into a right wing back berth in defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Jackson is not the most easy-on-the-eye striker in the third tier nor is he very clinical, scoring twice from chances equating to 4.0 expected goals (xG) in the league so far this term, as per Wyscout.

However, his movement and link-up play is very intelligent and suits the players around him in the side.

There is more space for the likes of Marcus Harness, Tyreece John-Jules and Wes Burns to exploit, due to the way that Jackson can occupy a backline and that was clear in the club’s well deserved 1-0 win over Derby County last time out.

Jackson has never been prolific and has struggled with some fitness issues in recent years, but right now he feels like one of the first names on McKenna’s team sheet and a crucial part of the club’s automatic promotion bid.

Target man Michael Smith managed 19 goals as Rotherham United secured second place last season in League One, and there is no reason why Jackson should not be aiming for a total like that if he can sustain regular availability.

The 28-year-old has only started six of the Tractor Boys’ 15 league games so far this term, being introduced from the bench on seven occasions, but he is in a good position to cement a spot in the forward line with Freddie Ladapo flattering to deceive a touch since arriving in the summer.

For the high tempo style of football that many are operating with towards the top end of League One, Jackson is the type of player that other clubs will become envious of and should he stay fit, 15 or more league goals feels like a realistic target.