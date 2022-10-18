Opinion: Introduction of 25-year-old will further strengthen Ipswich Town’s promotion bid

You’d be forgiven if tonight’s scheduled Papa John’s Trophy clash between Ipswich Town and Cambridge United had gone under your radar.

The home side are set to continue to utilise their squad and young players after two wins from two in the competition, continuing to use the cup to rotate their starting XI and give some key players a rest.

However, for Ipswich Town, there is one key element to tonight’s match, and arguably one more important than even a victory – the introduction of Panutche Camara.

After signing on September 1st from Plymouth Argyle, Camara remained unable to play, side-lined with an injury picked up last season.

However, as per TWTD.co.uk, 25-year-old looks set to make his long awaited debut this evening – be it a small or large contribution.

The fact that Argyle will now be able to call upon another player in League One in the coming weeks should only go to strengthen their promotion bid even further, this article argues.

Indeed, the only reason Plymouth were looking to sell this summer was because Camara had one year expiring on his current deal and at a reported fee of £500,000, it made sense for Ipswich to make a move given the player’s performances in the division in recent seasons.

In the last two seasons, for example, the Guinea-Bissau international appeared 81 times in the third tier, scoring six goals and registering eight assists, showing he can provide goal contributions from the midfield, albeit that is not his main strength.

That has to be his work rate and running on and off the ball, with the midfielder able to both break up play as well as drive the team forward. Indeed, any side in the division would surely welcome him with open arms.

Quite frankly, Ipswich Town’s midfield is already strong enough.

Sam Morsy and Lee Evans are some of the first names on the team sheet at present, with the likes of ex QPR midfielder Dom Ball able to come in from the bench, too.

However, adding Camara to that mix, given the team are already second in the division, can only strengthen their promotion bid.

Even if he has to bide his time and make his contributions from the bench initially, there can’t be many midfielders in League One that you’d rather come on as a substitute late in a game given the sheer level of energy he brings onto the pitch.

Not only does he offer that quality, but versatility, too, with the 25-year-old able to play in a number of positions.

As per Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old has played the majority of his matches as a central midfielder, but, has also played on the left, right, and in more attacking roles through the centre.

That means that even if he can’t get in the central midfield positions at the moment, he can contribute in other areas if the opportunity arises, or if Ipswich need something different from their options already in those positions.

So, then, Panutche Camara’s long awaited introduction at Ipswich Town should offer them quality, depth, and versatility.

Whilst fitting him into his side may be difficult given the club’s current form, Kieran McKenna will surely be delighted to have his summer signing finally in the fold, selection headache or not.

Indeed, be it as a starter or a rotation option, Camara’s introduction at Portman Road only serves to strengthen Ipswich Town’s promotion bid, which, in all honesty, was already looking rather strong.