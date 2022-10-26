Opinion: Individual’s contribution to win at Port Vale will be a welcome sight for Ipswich Town

In a busy summer transfer window at Portman Road, one particular coup that Ipswich Town looked to have pulled off, was the signing of Freddie Ladapo.

Having helped Rotherham United to two promotions from League One to the Championship in the last three seasons, it felt like a statement from Ipswich to convince the striker to remain in the third-tier, rather than make the step back up to the second-tier.

Admittedly, a departure from the Millers this summer had always looked on the cards for Ladapo this summer, given the transfer request he handed in midway through last season.

But given his goals in those two promotion campaigns, and the fact he had shown he could make an impact in the Championship in a struggling Rotherham side in the year between those successes, could arguably have made him an appealing target for other second-tier sides, on a free transfer.

The fact therefore, that Ipswich were able to win the race for his signature, felt like a marker had been put down by the Tractor Boys, in their own attempts to return to the Championship this season.

However, while Kieran McKenna’s side on the whole have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, making plenty of early running in the fight for an automatic promotion place, Ladapo’s own start to life at Portman Road, has been rather quieter.

In his first 15 league games as an Ipswich player, the striker managed to score just two goals, a somewhat underwhelming return for a player with his reputation at this level, which may have prompted some concerns about whether this particular move would pay off for Ipswich.

Now though, Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over Port Vale, is likely to have gone some way to easing any potential fears around Ladapo.

With the striker both opening the scoring, and then netting the winner for Ipswich after Vale had fought back from 2-0 to 2-2, Ladapo was able to double his league goal tally for the Tractor Boys, in the space of a single night.

That is something many will hope can give the 29-year-old the confidence and momentum needed to push on in his Ipswich career, and make more of these impacts in front of goal.

Indeed, the fact that both of his goals were the sort of clincially taken finishes in the right place at the right time that you expect a centre forward to produce, suggests that Ladapo is well aware of the job he has to do for this team, and is willing to put in the hard yards to make sure he can complete.

The fact this came in a game in which Ladapo returned to the starting lineup after being named on the bench for the previous two by McKenna, also highlights the attitude and determination he has to bounce back from those setbacks, and show what he can do for the Tractor Boys.

As a result, you get the feeling that win at Vale Park for Ipswich, could be something of a turning point for Ladapo in ensuring that one of the club’s statement signings from the summer, lives up to expectations.