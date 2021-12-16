Opinion: In pursuit of striker, Portsmouth should turn to 23-year-old League Two attacker

Portsmouth may be on the hunt for a new striker in the winter window, as they look to try and secure a promotion spot in the League One table.

Pompey have spent far too long battling in the third tier of English football and fans of the club are desperate to at least see them plying their trade in the Championship again.

While the side remain a solid team under the leadership of Danny Cowley, they have often failed to score via their strikers this season. The usually reliable John Marquis has not produced the goods quite as much as in recent seasons and without Marcus Harness, the team may struggle to produce goals.

Portsmouth then should consider launching a bid to bring in a fresh face in attack in the winter transfer window – and one potential new name could be Mathew Stevens of Forest Green Rovers.

Currently playing in the fourth tier, the 23-year-old has looked superb this season and has managed 16 goal contributions in 20 games for the club. It is an astonishing return for the youngster and will no doubt be catching the eye of other EFL teams.

One of those sides should be Portsmouth, who could do well in bringing the forward to the club. Stevens has previously played in League One but was only given four appearances during his last stint there and would need much more gametime to prove his worth at that level.

For Forest Green Rovers though, he has flourished being given more action. Last season he had just 10 games and not a single start – so it’s no wonder his goal contribution tally was a lot less.

Trusted as a main striker this year, he has now proven that he deserves the role. He has bagged on a regular basis and could do similar in League One for Portsmouth if they signed him. The good news for Pompey too is that he could be available for cheap too.

The striker is out of contract in the summer and there is no new deal currently agreed for the Forest Green Rovers forward. That means the club could decide to cash in on him in the winter window, rather than see him depart on a free.

If Danny Cowley and Portsmouth land the striker, then he could be the solution to their need for a goalscorer – and could be a shrewd signing too.