Opinion: If West Brom appoint this 48-year-old, it would represent a huge coup for the club

There is no clear favourite with the bookmakers in the race to become Steve Bruce’s successor at West Bromwich Albion.

Steven Schumacher leads the way at a heavily odds against price after a very strong start to the season at Plymouth Argyle, but it is unlikely that the Baggies boardroom and the supporter base see the former Bury assistant manager as a better option than some already in the Championship.

It would appear that Sean Dyche is holding on for a Premier League job and given the manager turnover at The Hawthorns in recent years, someone of his calibre may well be put off.

Gary Rowett is towards the top end of bookmakers’ list and has proven himself as a very competent second tier manager in spells at Birmingham City, Derby County and currently with Millwall.

An unsuccessful stint with Stoke City was sandwiched in between those three clubs, but many a manager has had troubles at the bet365 Stadium since their relegation from the Premier League, meaning that that failure does not reflect too badly on his ability.

If West Brom are happy to shell out on a significant compensation payment to the Lions, Rowett would be a shrewd appointment as someone more than ready to take the next step up in their career.

Rowett had Birmingham on the cusp of the play-offs when he was harshly sacked soon after a change of ownership, and he got Derby County into the top six before jumping ship for Stoke.

The Baggies have serious promotion ambitions and the financial muscle to back that up, with Rowett at the helm they would be a in a strong position to embark on an upward trajectory.

It would be something of a strange situation to see Jed Wallace playing under Rowett again a matter of months after his departure from The Den, but there is also an argument that the 28-year-old plays his best football under the 48-year-old.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-West Brom players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Jordan Hugill Yes No

Rowett can set teams up very well defensively and does not get the respect that he deserves for turning Millwall into a competent attacking unit in the second tier over the last few seasons.

It is a cliche and not a pre-requisite for success, but Rowett knows the league inside out and would be a strong figure to navigate the club through some tricky waters, with their financial capabilities becoming reduced as they will soon stop receiving parachute payments.

Rowett would inherit a top six quality squad in the Black Country, and with his record of overachieving compared to financial budget a very healthy one, hiring the former full back would enhance Albion’s chances of surging up into the play-off picture.