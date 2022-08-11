Opinion: If QPR land Man United player it could facilitate key tactical switch

Queens Park Rangers are closing in on the loan signing of Ethan Laird from Manchester United, as per Mike McGrath.

The 21-year-old is one of the best replacements that Rangers could have found for Moses Odubajo, and he is an upgrade on their current options of Osman Kakay and Albert Adomah in the right back position.

Laird is arguably a specialist wing back, and it is the position where he has looked most comfortable in successful loan spells at Milton Keynes Dons and Swansea City.

The pacey wideman is so dynamic in attack and difficult to defend against, he may become the R’s largest attacking threat outside of forward players like Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes.

Therefore, to play to his strengths, Mick Beale should seriously consider moving back to a three at the back formation, to bring the best out of the squad.

Beale’s men were far more solid, in a three at the back formation against Blackburn Rovers on the opening weekend, than they were in victory over Middlesbrough and Carabao Cup defeat at Charlton Athletic in a four at the back system.

Osman Kakay potentially suits a right centre back role more than right back, and therefore Kakay, Dunne and Dickie, while Jake Clarke-Salter is out injured, could give QPR a firmer base, while allowing greater attacking licence to Laird and Kenneth Paal or Niko Hamalainen at left wing back.

Another centre back would need to be signed to provide enough depth for Beale to stick with a three at the back formation, but having looked so good in the system at times last season, also bringing the best out of Rob Dickie, it could be a change that positively impacts their season.

If Laird had been as successful at Bournemouth in the second half of last season, where he struggled for minutes with Scott Parker playing a back four, he probably would not be available to Championship clubs this summer, that is the potential of the 21-year-old who is highly thought of at Manchester United.

Beale is going to be trusted to develop him and hopefully beginning a positive relationship with Manchester United, a three at the back formation would likely benefit Laird and the team as a result.