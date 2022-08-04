Opinion: If Portsmouth can sign 24-year-old it would make League One rivals surely fear them

Portsmouth were devastating in patches in the final third last season, and started the 2022/23 League One campaign as they mean to go on by putting three past Sheffield Wednesday on their travels.

The departures of the likes of Aiden O’Brien, John Marquis, Marcus Harness and Ellis Harrison in the last year or so, has given Danny Cowley scope to build an attacking contingent in his own image, and that process has begun with the additions of Joe Pigott and Colby Bishop this summer.

The latter, who signed from Accrington Stanley this summer, opened his account on his debut in the 3-3 draw at Hillsborough, and would have had a second if Michael Jacobs had not tapped in with a diving header.

Jacobs and Ronan Curtis can be very potent goal threats when onsong in the third tier, and will be desperate to contribute once again, with Pompey targeting a promotion tilt.

Pompey are in for Blackpool’s Owen Dale according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon, and the 24-year-old would be a very exciting pick-up to go along with the group already in place at Fratton Park.

The Tangerines are stacked in attacking areas, with Michael Appleton choosing a forward line between Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton, Bez Lubala, Josh Bowler, Theo Corbeanu, Jerry Yates, Gary Madine, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley, and with Dale only making seven league starts last season an exit could well be on the cards.

Dale can play all across a front three, managed 15 goal contributions for newly promoted Crewe Alexandra in 2020/21, and could be the perfect player to add to a very exciting group at the top of the pitch.

Pompey sent a statement to the rest of the division by putting three past the Owls on the opening weekend, and the teams expected to compete for automatic promotion will be taking note of them a little more if they get a deal for Dale over the line.

Cowley’s style of play should suit the nippy forward, and with Pigott and Bishop able to engage in the more physical battles, Dale would be targeting at least double figures in the third tier.

With Curtis’ inconsistency frustrating many in recent years, Dale could be the type of signing that lifts the levels of the current squad for knowing that their place in the team is under threat.