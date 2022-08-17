Opinion: If key man is to leave as bids come in, Blackburn Rovers will surely want exit confirmed quickly

With little more than two weeks to go in the transfer window, it seems as though things may finally been coming a head with regards to the future of Ben Brereton-Diaz.

After a summer of speculation, it was Nice who finally appeared to make the first clear move in pursuit of the Blackburn Rovers striker on Tuesday night.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the French side issued a €10million bid for the signing of the Chilean international, as a way of opening talks with the Ewood Park club over a potential deal.

In response to that, Premier League duo Everton and Bournemouth have now also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

Given the funds available to those clubs, and the fact that Blackburn are facing their last chance to receive a fee for the striker, with Brereton-Diaz’s contract expiring next summer, it suddenly feels increasingly hard to see him remaining at Ewood Park beyond the end of the transfer window.

If that is indeed to be the case that the 23-year-old moves on before the market closes, it could be argued that Blackburn themselves, will actually want a deal to be done sooner rather than later.

By this time last year, it had been a week since Blackburn had confirmed the departure of Adam Armstrong to Southampton for a reported £15million fee, following his 28-goal campaign the season before.

But despite there being several weeks left in the transfer window at the time of Armstrong’s departure from Ewood Park for that move south, Blackburn never actually managed to bring in a striker to replace him.

That is something that would ultimately cost Rovers during the second half of last season, when the lack of a replacement for Armstrong left the club badly struggling for goals as Brereton-Diaz endured his own dip in form and fitness, which coincided with a dismal run of results that ended any hope the club had of claiming a top six spot.

As a result, if Brereton-Diaz is now going to follow that path taken by Armstrong and head for pastures new this summer, Blackburn will want to give themselves as much time as possible to ensure they do not miss out in the same way again this time around.

Indeed, even if he does move, it will not just be a replacement for Brereton-Diaz that Rovers will need to source before the end of the window.

With Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke yet to be replaced, and Scott Wharton and Hayden Carter both out through injury, Blackburn are desperately in need of some central defensive reinforcements.

The sale of Brereton-Diaz, could therefore also be vital in terms of giving the club the funds they require to get that all important business done as well.

Meanwhile, with things having started so well for the club on the pitch this season, it is likely the club will want to avoid any risk that the uncertainty around a prolonged saga could become an unwelcome distraction behind the scenes at the club.

With that in mind, you get that the feeling that while Blackburn would surely prefer to keep Brereton-Diaz if they can, should that become impossible, then sealing a deal quickly, could be as important for them, as for any interested club.