Opinion: If Burnley strike transfer agreement for Rotherham ace, Millers should consider 21-year-old EFL talent

Securing an immediate return to the Championship, Rotherham United will be pushing to survive the second-tier drop during the 2022/23 campaign.

Waving goodbye to integral first-teamers in Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith already this summer, the Millers have several players who could continue to attract a high level of interest during these summer months.

One of which is Ben Wiles, who has been on Vincent Kompany’s radar at Burnley, with the 36-year-old looking to assemble a more youthful squad at Turf Moor.

Millers boss Paul Warne admitted to the Rotherham advertiser that the club have rejected a bid in the excess of £2 million for the exciting midfielder, whilst they have also knocked back a bid for Dan Barlaser.

Whilst there is no indication as to what clubs have tabled bids for the midfield duo, it would be no surprise if there is further interest as the window progresses.

Should an offer for Wiles come in that they are unable to refuse, then one player that they could look to bring is AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni.

The 21-year-old, who thrived in League One last time out within a Wimbledon side who struggled for a large part of the campaign, is currently being chased by Huddersfield Town, Luton Town and Sunderland.

The three Championship clubs in pursuit have all seen bids rejected for the young midfielder, with the Dons hoping for an upfront fee of around the £1 million mark, as detailed by South London Press reported Edmund Brack via the Sunderland Echo.

Should the Millers sanction Wiles’ departure for a figure that will be above £2 million, then they should look at Rudoni as an option.

Yes, it will be a significant sum of money for Warne’s side to offer, however, the ability he is showing now, the high ceiling and the potential resale value would justify it all.

A technically-gifted left-footed midfielder, Rudoni would go some way in filling the void that Wiles would leave.

With the interest accumulating in the exciting Wimbledon midfielder, it is unlikely to be an easy one for the Millers to complete, however, should the 23-year-old depart, Rudoni would have an excellent opportunity to play first-team football at the New York Stadium.