Opinion: If automatic promotion is the aim, Watford simply must address continuously problematic issue in January

With the Championship break for the World Cup now upon us, it offers a good chance to reflect on proceedings in the second tier so far this campaign.

Doing so at Watford, it would be fair to say things have been a bit of a mixed bag at Vicarage Road so far.

Starting the season with Rob Edwards at the helm, results and performances were mixed, and he was soon replaced by Slaven Bilic, who, despite also seeing some mixed performances at times, has had a positive impact since his arrival in WD18, despite having to deal with an array of injuries.

Indeed, the Hornets head into the World Cup break sitting fourth in the division, collecting 13 points from their last six matches to leave themselves just five points shy of Sheffield United and the automatic promotion spots.

It is a great position from which to mount a serious automatic promotion challenge in the second half of the campaign, but, if indeed that is the aim, Watford simply have to invest in a right-back during the January transfer window.

It is a position that has been an issue since the summer, when the decision was made to sell Kiko Femenia to Villareal, with the club citing personal reasons for his exit.

That left Rob Edwards with Mario Gaspar and Jeremy Ngakia as options at right-wing-back heading into the new season, but neither were deemed ready, with Ngakia injured and Gaspar not quite up to match fitness.

Instead, left-back Hassane Kamara was instead used on the right hand side, one of the main gripes of Watford fans during Rob Edwards’ time in charge.

However, there was an understanding that it was not Edwards’ fault, that instead he had been let down by those in charge of recruitment, and this was further compounded when Gaspar came into the side, and looked off the pace.

Jeremy Ngakia’s eventual return brought about a sense of optimism in what was to be Edwards’ penultimate match in charge, but, he got injured yet again during that game, and has not returned since.

Indeed, it has been the most unlikely of players who has stepped up and performed the best at right-back for Watford so far this season – Dan Gosling.

The 32-year-old went from the fringes of the side to a player who became one of the most important names on the team sheet in recent weeks with the fine job he did at right-back.

However, he too was struck by an Achilles injury this past weekend, with Slaven Bilic now expecting the player to be out for quite some time.

In my opinion, this now means that Watford must ensure that they go out and buy a right-back in the January window.

Yes, there are potentially others that could fill in, for example, Craig Cathcart, but, if automatic promotion is the aim for the Hornets, they simply have to put their money where their mouth is on this one, at this point.

Gaspar unfortunately does not look the same player as he previously was at Villareal – understandable perhaps as there was always a reason he was willing to take this step down.

Jeremy Ngakia, when fit, is more than able to play the position, and very well, and he is also a young player that can still improve greatly.

However, having sustained two injuries already this season that have caused him to miss a significant number of games, relying on his fitness for the rest of the campaign would have to be deemed a gamble.

Indeed, then, if Watford do not invest in a right-back come January, they are either relying on putting square pegs in round holes, or relying on players that have so far shown this season that they are either not at the level required, or cannot stay healthy enough.

As such, if Watford want to challenge for automatic promotion come May, they must do everything they can to bring in a right-back come the January transfer window.