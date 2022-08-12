Opinion: Ian Maatsen’s new role could push Burnley up the table

Ian Maatsen seems to have undergone a leap in his development in the summer, and could become a key player for a promotion pushing side in Burnley after a solid year at Coventry last season

In both league games against Luton Town and Huddersfield, Maatsen started the game as the only naturally left-sided player in the Burnley squad. Josh Brownhill cut in from the left side for the opening day win versus Huddersfield, and central midfielder Samuel Bastien was pushed out to the left for last week’s draw with Luton Town.

Maatsen, then, has had a significant burden placed on him so far this season as the only player in the starting XI who likes to get up and wide on the left wing – but has lived up to this pressure with ease.

The Dutch under-21 international currently boasts the joint-second most shots in target in the Championship according to LiveScore despite being a defender, with Vincent Kompany pushing the full-backs forward to get goal contributions as part of his new tactical system.

The former Manchester City captain has gone on to say that this is the beginning of something special for his new signing, saying: “I understand why he had such a good season last season, and he is going to give us a lot […] I think I was more nervous than him before the [Huddersfield] game!

Kompany is correct in his assessment of Maatsen’s performance last year, spent on loan at Coventry City.

He won the Sky Blues’ Young Player of the Season award, and actually spent the majority of his time away from defence last season. Maatsen made 21 appearances in either midfield or attack compared to 17 at left-back – only one of which came from February onwards, as Mark Robins pushed his loanee further up the field.

On the evidence of his time at Burnley so far, however, Maatsen seems to be best suited driving from deep in attack, while also being available to help out while playing as a left-sided defender.

Coventry were a solid side last year, finishing twelfth, but did concede the most goals of any of the top 14 teams in the division last term.

Coming in to a Burnley side who are famed for their defensive solidity, however, should give Maatsen even more license to roam then he had last campaign.

Burnley travel to Vicarage Road on Friday evening, which should be a real test of just how much Maatsen has developed over his time in the Championship thus far.

If he impresses long-term, it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone if he finds himself a Premier League defender in future, either at his parent club Chelsea, his current club Burnley, or elsewhere.