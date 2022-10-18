Opinion: Hull City’s recent form should convince Acun Ilicali to make approach for 39-year-old

The departure of Shota Arveladze from Hull City was supposed to trigger an upturn in form for Hull City, but it has done the complete opposite.

The Tigers were defeated five times in succession in Championship action before owner Acun Ilicali decided to relieve the Georgian of his duties, and whilst a win has been picked up in the last few weeks, it has only been a singular victory out of four attempts for caretaker boss Andy Dawson.

Dawson was an icon in his playing days for the Tigers and was given the chance to lead the team on an interim basis when Arveladze left, but it’s fair to say things haven’t really changed much.

Hull have lost 2-0 to Luton, Huddersfield Town and most recently Birmingham City, with a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic sandwiched in the middle, and that kind of form, which has left them in 21st position in the Championship table, has strengthened the need for Ilicali to make a permanent appointment sooner rather than later.

His approach for ex-Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins failed to materialise, but since those talks broke down there has been precious little speculation in regards to who the new head coach may be.

If you believe certain reports, then Carlos Corberan was on a four-man shortlist earlier this month, although a Hull reporter had already claimed that the Spaniard was not in contention for the vacancy.

For what reason that is we don’t know, but having looked at the performances that have presented themselves in recent weeks, it does appear that Corberan would be the perfect candidate to try and revive the Tigers’ fortunes.

Whilst Hull need help at both ends of the pitch, they could first do with getting their house in order at the back as they continue to leak goals on a regular basis.

Corberan was able to shore Huddersfield’s defence up last season, conceding just 47 goals as opposed to 71 the season prior, which shows good coaching and tactical ability in defence.

The Terriers were by no means massive scorers under Corberan but they could attack, and also used set-pieces to their advantage, showing all the hallmarks of a team that performed better than expected against the odds.

It’s now clear that Hull need the expertise of someone who knows the Championship very well to see them out of danger and get them up the table, and looking at the list of potential realistic candidates, Corberan would be the right fit.

Yes, he had an underwhelming spell at Olympiacos recently which ended abruptly after just six weeks, but that stint can be written off entirely – it is the strength of his achievements with Huddersfield that should see him land a Championship job with relative ease.