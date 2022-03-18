Opinion: Hull City should take up option on experienced midfielder’s deal

Richie Smallwood joined Hull City in the summer of 2020.

He initially signed on a two year deal with an option to extend the contract for a further year.

Smallwood was named as captain for the 2020-21 season and has remained in that position since.

With his initial two years now up, Hull City have to make the decision of whether or not they wish to extend the contract and take up his option.

As it stands, there has been no conversation between the player and the club as the 31-year-old told Hull Live: “I’ve not heard anything from the club as yet, they’ve got an option on me. I’m just trying to take it game by game and hopefully my performances on the pitch do the talking, and off the pitch gets sorted because go my performances, but nothing has come of it yet.”

Although he is getting a little older now, since his arrival Smallwood has been a core part of the team and think season he has made 35 appearances in all competitions and Hull should be looking to retain his services for next season.

Hull currently find themselves in a disappointing 19th in the league but 13 points clear of relegation so looking unlikely to go down.

They will no doubt be wanting to do much better than this next season and a solid player like Smallwood with be a good part of that.

The Tigers picked up an impressive three points against play-off striving Coventry City in midweek with Smallwood providing the first goal just four minutes into the game showing he still has the ability at an older age.

Not only that, as a captain he leads on the pitch and if Hull are looking to rebuild a bit and put together a better squad for next season, they will need a leader in the dressing room to bring everyone together.

When asked if he wanted to remain with the club he replied: “Yes, of course. I’m having a great time, there’s a real good feel-factor and the club want to push on and I want to be a part of that, who knows?”

From his comments it looks clear that the player himself wants to stay and feels he is able to help the team push on for a better season next year.

The midfielder has played regularly in the Championship before with Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers.

Hull should definitely be looking to extend his contract as he is the type of player they need both on and off the pitch to be a part of their push to do better next season.