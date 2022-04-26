Opinion: Hull City should seek a loan move for this 19-year-old

19-year-old Harvey Cartwright has been with Hull City his whole career after coming through the academy.

The youngster looks to have promise having earned a cap for England at both U18 and U20 level.

However, his first team playing experience at club level has been limited so far.

Cartwright has had two short non-league loan spells at Barton Town and Gainsborough Trinity.

This season, the goalkeeper has made two appearances for Hull as a stand in but has failed to be the goalkeeper on the bench for their six previous games, suggesting he is still some way off regular first team football.

Therefore, as we approach the summer transfer window, Hull should be looking at sending the young player out on loan.

The youngster admitted that League Two Hartlepool were interested in sealing him on a loan move earlier in the season.

The move didn’t happen and the 19-year-old then went on to make his two Championship appearances for Hull so in retrospect it probably gave him a good chance not going on that loan move.

However, he has admitted himself that a loan move may be on the cards for him next season as he said: “I’m at that age now where I think game time is crucial for my development.”

Although he did also acknowledge that Hull manager Shota Arveladze may want him to fight for his place at Hull in which case he would be willing to do.

However, it would be a more beneficial move for both the player and the club if Cartwright was able to get a loan move next year which allowed him to play football regularly.

As it stands, Hull have Matt Ingram on their books who is their first choice goalkeeper as well as loanee Nathan Baxter.

Therefore, it would make more sense for Cartwright to be higher up the pecking order elsewhere.

Whether Hartlepool would still be interested in the young player is yet to be seen but given the player’s youth international credentials, you can see clubs from both League One and League Two being interested in a loan move for the young player this summer.

Therefore, this would allow his own game to develop and him to get used to regular first team football meaning he would be in a much better position returning to Hull.