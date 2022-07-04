Opinion: Hull City should look to beat Burnley to Derby County talent

Widening the scope and raising their level of ambition during this summer transfer window, Hull City will be looking to continue assembling a squad that could cause problems in the Championship.

Shota Arveladze has welcomed Tobias Figueiredo and Ozan Tufan to his squad already this summer, as he continues to monitor the market in search of talent.

One player that the Tigers did miss out on is Scott Twine, with the former MK Dons attacker, who won League One’s Player of the Season award last time out, eventually signing for Burnley, with the Clarets outbidding Hull.

Burnley are now interested in making a move for Derby County’s Jason Knight, as per a report from Football Insider, whilst they have also been credited with an interest in Callum O’Hare.

With Burnley seemingly considering several creative options, Hull should explore the possibility of signing Knight.

The 21-year-old, who has put in consistently strong performances during his time with the Rams, in what has been a turbulent time for the club off the pitch, is an exciting talent who will have high career ambitions based on what he has displayed in his short career thus far.

Quiz: Are these 20 Hull City transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 1) Hull signed Tobias Figueiredo from Nottingham Forest True False

Emerging as an integral part of Derby’s squad over the last few years, the situation at Derby has crafted him into a more mature and measured player.

Someone who can operate on both wings, in a number 10 role, or slightly deeper in a central midfield role, Knight would add a lot of value to Hull and the project currently ongoing at the MKM Stadium.

Given the ability he is already showing, coupled with his extremely high ceiling, Knight can grow with the ambitions of the club.

Possessing a contract that expires in 2023, it is unlikely to be an expensive deal to complete, however, the degree of expected competition, if they were to register an interest, would likely complicate their chances of striking a deal.

Derby will also be reluctant to sell one of their more integral first-teamers as they try to adapt to League One, with the completion of their takeover deal meaning they will have a better chance of retaining their talent.