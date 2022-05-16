Opinion: Hull City should consider Bolton Wanderers star if 21-year-old departs

The future of Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter remains unclear, with the 21-year-old enjoying an excellent 2021/22 Championship campaign.

Finishing the season with 12 goals and four assists in the league, the exciting winger proved to be one of the most exciting talents in the second tier.

Carrying a large percentage of the club’s attacking threat, Lewis-Potter dealt with that kind of responsibility brilliantly, linking up very well with his other attacking teammates.

Attracting lots of Premier League interest because of the ability shown this season, and the extremely high potential he has, Lewis-Potter’s future at the MKM Stadium is as uncertain as ever.

Should the young winger depart, then Hull should look to replace him with Bolton Wanderers’ star man Oladapo Afolayan.

The 24-year-old’s starring performances during this League One campaign would justify a move to the higher tier, with Hull looking like one of the better possible destinations.

An excellent ball carrier, and someone who can move past his opposition with ease, Afolayan also has the end-product to match, consistently creating chances with his ability to cross the ball and spot runners, whilst also proving to possess a knack for scoring goals.

He is also intelligent off the ball, making clever runs that allow his teammates to set him off into space, and then when isolated one-on-one, that is when he is at his most dangerous.

Possessing a high ceiling, Afolayan is also someone that can grow with the ambitions of the club, with the recent takeover of Hull City heightening their scope when it comes to the objectives that the club can hold.

It is unlikely to be an easy deal for the Tigers to complete, should they target the 24-year-old as a player who could progress them this summer, with Cardiff City continuing to monitor his progression.

Fulham are interested in the exciting winger, although their promotion to the Premier League may have complicated their stance.

Should Lewis-Potter depart, he will of course leave a massive void, however, Afolayan is someone who is ready to step up to the rigours of Championship football, whilst there is so much scope for him to continue developing.