Opinion: Hull City ought to cash in on 23-year-old amid Sheffield Wednesday interest

Hull City will be looking to reach new heights in the Championship next season after consolidating a place at this level during the previous campaign.

Following Acun Ilicali’s successful takeover, the Tigers opted to part ways with Grant McCann as they appointed Shota Arveladze as their new head coach.

Arveladze led Hull to six wins in the second half of the season as they finished 19th in the second-tier standings.

Keen to stamp his authority on the club’s squad, the 49-year-old opted against offering Tom Eaves, Richie Smallwood and Tom Huddlestone new deals last month.

This trio are officially set to leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June.

One of the individuals who was handed a reprieve by Arveladze was Mallik Wilks as Hull decided to take up the one-year option that was included in his existing deal.

By making this call, the Tigers now find themselves in a position where they can secure a reasonable amount of money for Wilks this summer.

Despite the fact that his stay has recently been extended at the MKM Stadium, the 23-year-old has emerged as a potential target for Sheffield Wednesday.

According to The Sheffield Star, the Owls are interested in signing Wilks from Hull in the upcoming transfer window.

It is understood that Wilks is open to the possibility of moving on to pastures new ahead of the 2022/23 season.

If this report turns out to be true, Hull should consider cashing in on Wilks based on his performances for the club in the previous term.

After helping Hull achieve promotion to the second-tier by providing 27 direct goal contributions in 44 league appearances in the 2020/21 campaign, Wilks struggled with his consistency as well as his fitness last season.

During the 20 Championship games that he participated in, the forward only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions as he recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.34 at this level.

Wilks’ only appearance since the turn of the year came during Hull’s 3-0 victory over Peterborough United as he struggled to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven.

When you consider that there is no guarantee that the former Leeds United man will be able to transform his fortunes at Hull, the Championship outfit ought to consider selling him to the Owls if they submit an acceptable offer.

The Tigers could reinvest some of the money generated from Wilks’ sale into their squad as they aim to push forward as a club following a change in ownership.

By nailing their transfer recruitment in the coming months, Hull may not necessarily miss Wilks next season if he does indeed move on to pastures new.