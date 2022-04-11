Opinion: Hull City must take up option on 27-year-old’s deal as summer window looms

Having undergone a change in ownership earlier this year, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Hull City.

With Acun Ilicali now overseeing proceedings at the MKM Stadium, he may opt to give Tigers head coach Shota Arveladze a healthy transfer budget for the summer window.

Although Arveladze will need to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign in order for the club to have the best chance of reaching new heights in the Championship, he should also be looking to keep some of the current members of his squad.

One of the individuals who is facing an uncertain future at Hull is George Honeyman.

The attacking midfielder played a major role for the Tigers last season as he helped the club secure an immediate return to the Championship by providing an impressive total of 18 direct goal contributions in the third-tier.

Whereas Honeyman has not managed to replicate this output during the current term, he has still managed to demonstrate that he is more than capable of making a difference at this level in a Hull shirt.

In the 30 league appearances that he has made for his side, the 27-year-old has scored five goals and has provided his team-mates with three assists.

Honeyman also delivered an impressive performance in Hull’s FA Cup clash with Everton in January as he set up the opening goal of this game which ended in a 3-2 defeat for his side.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Hull City players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Has George Honeyman ever played non-league football? Yes No

Whereas it is fair to say that the former Sunderland man has struggled with his consistency at times this season, he is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in the second-tier.

When you consider that Hull do have the option to extend Honeyman’s stay for another 12 months, they must trigger this clause in his deal as the attacking midfielder clearly possesses the quality needed to compete in this division.

With Honeyman admitting last month that he wants to stay at the club and eventually help them challenge for a place in the Premier League, the Tigers would be foolish to let him leave when his current contract expires in June.

By drafting in some classy operators between now and the start of next season, Hull may be able to reach new heights with Honeyman in their side as he could potentially benefit from playing alongside better players.