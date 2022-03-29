Hull City have had a difficult season, but there is now light at the end of a tumultuous period for the club.

New ownership arrived in January in the form of Acun Ilicali and the Turkish businessman has made the right noises about bringing the club forward.

Shota Arveladze was quickly appointed as the new manager of the club despite Grant McCann doing an okay job at the helm.

This was a signal of a new era at the club and Ilicali putting his man in charge of the team.

It will surely be a very busy summer period as the club looks to re-shape the squad for a brighter future ahead.

Hull have been fighting against a relegation battle this season, which new ownership will surely look to avoid going forward as a sign of mild ambition.

Interestingly, Ilicali has already confirmed the club will be targeting a new forward in the summer.

Considering Hull’s pitiful record in front of goal this campaign, this move makes a lot of sense for the team.

The big elephant in the room, however, is the speculation surrounding promising youngster Keane Lewis-Potter.

The 21-year-old is the club’s top scorer this season with a grand total of eight goals, highlighting the team’s overall poor record.

But Lewis-Potter has been the shining light in an otherwise forgettable season for the Tigers.

His performances have been electric and have caught the attention of Premier League clubs such as West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford have also come close in the past to signing the forward for £12 million, but the club could more likely command close to £20 million for the player this summer.

That would be a huge fee for the club to receive at such a pivotal time.

This is the kind of fee that could allow the club to play within its means while creating an overall more balanced squad.

While losing a talent like Lewis-Potter would be quite a blow for fans to take, it might be the best option for the club to take for its longer-term health.

This kind of fee would allow the club to spend a healthy financial outlay on improving several areas of the squad this summer without breaking the bank.

It might not be the most exciting move to make, but letting go of Lewis-Potter might just be for the best.