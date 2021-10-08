Opinion: Hull City cannot afford to replicate Grosicki error in January amid interest in ace

Having secured an immediate return to the Championship earlier this year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Hull City would fare in the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Tigers managed to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window by swooping for the likes of Tyler Smith, Andy Cannon and George Moncur.

Meanwhile, Hull manager Grant McCann opted to part ways with a host of individuals as he prepared for life in the second-tier.

Although Hull were able to kick-off the season with a 4-1 victory over Preston North End, they have ultimately failed to build upon this result in recent months.

In the 11 league games that they have played, the Tigers have only managed to accumulate nine points and are currently 21st in the Championship standings.

If Hull cannot improve their consistency at this level, they could be dragged into a relegation fight next year.

One of the players who will be determined to lead the club into a new dawn is Keane Lewis-Potter.

A product of the club’s academy, the winger has emerged as a key player in recent years since making his debut.

Utterly sensational during their promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign, Lewis-Potter managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions in League One whilst he also provided his team-mates with six assists.

Whereas the winger is still adjusting to life in the Championship, he has already illustrated glimpses of his talent at this level.

Particularly impressive during Hull’s victory over Preston, Lewis-Potter was directly involved in two goals in this fixture as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 8.25.

When you consider that Lewis-Potter clearly possesses the potential to become a classy operator at the highest level, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from the likes of West Ham United, Brentford and Southampton.

A recent report from The Athletic revealed that Hull could be willing to part ways with the 20-year-old if they receive an offer in the region of £12m in January.

However, whilst the Tigers could receive a sizeable amount of money for Lewis-Potter, they will not be able to reinvest in their squad until the EFL lift their transfer embargo.

Whilst it is understood that a potential takeover involving businessman Acun Ilicali is edging closer to being completed, it remains to be seen whether he is able to finalise a deal before the upcoming transfer window.

If current owner Assem Allam is still in charge of the club next year, it is imperative that he learns from the mistake that he made during the 2020 January window.

Hull decided to allow Kamil Grosicki to join fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion on deadline day and were unable to draft in a sufficient replacement for the Poland international.

Before making this particular switch, Grosicki managed to provide 11 direct goal contributions in the first-half of the campaign for the Tigers.

Whilst he did not replicate this form at West Brom, Grosicki’s departure had a profound impact on Hull’s fortunes as they were unable to avoid suffering relegation from the Championship.

Considering that Hull could find themselves in a precarious position in this division, they simply have to draft up a list of possible replacements for Lewis-Potter as a failure to do so may result in history repeating itself at the MKM Stadium if the winger does indeed decide to move on to pastures new.