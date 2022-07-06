Opinion: Huddersfield’s eyebrow-raising swoop for 25-year-old could prove a sensible low risk move

Huddersfield Town stepped up their summer transfer business considerably on Wednesday, with two more players added to Carlos Corberan’s first-team squad.

Previously, the Terriers had made just one signing this summer, with centre back Will Boyle re-joining the club on a free transfer from Cheltenham Town.

That however, has now changed, with midfielder David Kasumu and winger Connor Mahoney both also joining the club on a permanent basis.

In Kasumu’s case, that move is one that certainly seems to be the obvious next step in his progression, with the young midfielder moving up to the Championship after impressing in League One for MK Dons over the past couple of seasons.

By contrast, the Terriers’ move to sign Mahoney feels like something of a more left-field piece of business for the club.

The winger makes the move to the John Smith’s Stadium following his departure from Millwall at the end of last season, following the expiry of his contract at The Den.

During a three-year spell with the Lions, Mahoney managed only 68 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring only five goals.

Indeed, in the 2021/22 campaign that has just ended, the 25-year-old featured just eight times in the Championship for Gary Rowett’s side, with all but one of those outings coming from the bench.

As a result, there may be questions about how big a role Mahoney will be able to play for a Huddersfield side who surey ought to be looking to build on their run all the way to the Championship final just a couple of months ago.

But despite that, there is certainly an argument to be made that this deal, like the one for Kasumu, could be a smart piece of business for Huddersfield.

For starters, it is a low risk move for the club. Mahoney was a free agent after leaving Millwall earlier this summer, meaning there was no need for them to pay any fee for the services of the winger.

That of course, means that Huddersfield have not had to spend any of their budget on Mahoney, meaning there are funds left for other deals, while also meaning they will not lose out on any investment if this deal does now work out.

Meanwhile, the two-year contract, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months, again means that this not a long-term commitment for the club if it does not pay-off.

If however, Mahoney is to hit the ground running in his first season in Yorkshire, they will not be at risk of other team pouncing to sign him for a reduced price, or even on a free next summer, when they would still have plenty of time to agree a new deal for the winger, given the nature of his deal with the club.

Indeed, it could be argued that it would not be a huge surprise if Huddersfield were tempted to try and do that at some point.

Although things may not exactly have worked out as Mahoney would have hoped at Millwall, there is no doubt that he still possesses a great deal of talent, flashes of which he has shown both at The Den- with manager Gary Rowett even admitting as much when discussing the winger’s departure – and former clubs such as Blackburn and Birmingham.

If Mahoney is able to produce that quality on a consistent basis for Huddersfield, then there is no reason he cannot become a huge asset for the club.

Furthermore, given how Carlos Corberan was able to get as much success as he did out of a largely unfancied Huddersfield side last season, this could be a rather useful destination for Mahoney, especially given the emphasis on the influence of attacking midfield players such as Sorba Thomas in that side.

It seems therefore, that while it remains to be seen if this move will pay off on the pitch for Huddersfield, there will be little financial setback for the club as a result, and if, as is more than possible, this does pay off, the Terriers will have got themselves something of a bargain.

With that in mind, it feels that whichever way you look at it, and however this works, Huddersfield may have just pulled off a rather smart piece of business.