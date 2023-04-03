It’s been an extreme fall from grace for Huddersfield Town over the last 12 months.

Can Huddersfield Town survive relegation

Carlos Corberan walking away from the side in the immediate aftermath of the Terriers' play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest last summer was a significant blow to the club.

The Spaniard lifted Huddersfield back into promotion contention in just his second season at the John Smith Stadium.

It was an impressive campaign in which they came so close to gaining their place back in the Premier League.

But the reaction to his departure has been poor decision after poor decision.

Managerial merry-go-round

Danny Schofield’s arrival was an unconvincing appointment to replace Corberan and his tenure barely lasted 10 weeks.

Mark Fotheringham was another left-field arrival to take over the first team squad, but his CV also failed to inspire the kind of confidence that could’ve eased supporters' worst fears for this season.

Similarly, he barely survived any time at all and was replaced by the ultimate short-term solution as things started to get more and more desperate for the club.

Neil Warnock now has the team firing again, with two wins in a row giving the Terriers some momentum coming out of the international break.

Short-term survival above all else

Seven points from their last three games has lifted the team to 22nd in the Championship table, level on points with Cardiff City outside the bottom three.

Survival is firmly within reach thanks to a draw against Norwich City and impressive wins over promotion chasing Millwall and Middlesbrough.

These results have been a reminder of what this team is capable of after a dreadful last eight months.

The appointment of Warnock is proving a smart one in the race for survival, with Huddersfield now looking like they may have enough to remain in the second tier.

But then what?

Warnock came out of retirement for one last rescue job, and he deserves credit for now getting results out of the team, but he is not a solid long-term appointment that can bring the club forward.

Survival would be salvation from a season of such poor planning and decision making, really papering over the cracks of a massive missed opportunity to build on what Corberan created.

This season should be seen as a huge wake-up call for those in charge, with this summer set to be crucial to the long-term future of the club regardless of what division they compete in next season.