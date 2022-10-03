Opinion: Huddersfield Town’s performance on Saturday underlines work Mark Fotheringham faces

Huddersfield Town didn’t get off to the best start under Mark Fotheringham as they came out 3-1 losers against Reading at the weekend.

Although the Royals were firm favourites coming into this tie, they barely had to get out of second gear for much of the game to claim all three points, a real blow for the Terriers who finished 18 places above Paul Ince’s side last term.

They may have been confident of getting something from Saturday’s clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with the Berkshire outfit suffering a 3-0 home loss against Sunderland during their last game at home, with the “new manager bounce” potentially coming into play for the West Yorkshire side too.

Quiz: Did Huddersfield Town win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Ashton Gate? Win Draw Loss

It wasn’t just their defending that was a real cause for concern, though that does need to be analysed with all three goals arguably being preventable, not just the second and third.

Their defending down the right-hand side for Lee Nicholls’ own goal was non-existent – and it was no surprise to see Ollie Turton substituted in the second half because of that – with a comedy of errors allowing Yakou Meite to score the Royals’ third late on.

This must be a real source of frustration for Fotheringham’s side, who would have seen the hosts’ defensive vulnerabilities as something to capitalise on, though they failed to create much of note.

In fact, the vast majority of their threat came from Sorba Thomas’ deliveries – though the Welshman didn’t exactly have his best game either and was heavily criticised by Huddersfield’s supporters after the game.

You could certainly tell the Terriers were missing Levi Colwill, Lewis O’Brien, Danel Sinani and Harry Toffolo, with all four establishing themselves as key contributors in the final third during their time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A player of O’Brien’s quality would have allowed them to gain a foothold in the game – and although it could be argued that they did manage to have more control in the second half – that was more due to the Berkshire side’s decreasing performance levels.

Unfortuanately, the visitors didn’t have the quality to capitalise on this, relying on Jon Russell, an ineffective Duane Holmes and an inexperienced player at Championship level in Jack Rudoni to carry them through.

And you just feel they were missing a weapon like Toffolo who could provide the Royals with something to think about down the left, with his six goals and seven assists last season making a real difference.

With this, you have to look at their summer recruitment and question whether they have adequately replaced those who have gone, with major surgery needed to mitigate the effects of these departures.

Some January investment may also be required.