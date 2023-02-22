Opinion: Huddersfield Town’s January gamble involving Blackburn Rovers is well placed to pay-off financially

It looked as though Huddersfield Town took a rather big risk towards the end of the January transfer window, when they allowed Sorba Thomas to join Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

Admittedly, the winger had endured a difficult first half of the campaign with the Terriers, struggling to hit his top form, and not starting any of their last four league games prior to his move to Ewood Park.

Even so, the quality that Thomas showed in helping the club reach the Championship play-off final last season, meant it felt like a gamble to let a player with his ability go, while Huddersfield were rooted in the relegation zone this time around.

However, with the Welsh international making little contribution to their battle for survival, and given they had strengthened their wide options for the remainder of the campaign with the loan signings of Anthony Knockaert and Joseph Hungbo, there was an argument that sanctioning this deal made sense for matter unrelated to those on the pitch, that looks as though it could be materialising.

With Thomas seemingly so out of favour at Huddersfield, he did look to be turning into something of a forgotten man at The John Smith’s Stadium, which would have left him somewhat in limbo, given he is contracted to the club until the summer of 2026.

Now though, the 24-year-old is instead playing an important role in Blackburn’s push for the Championship play-off places.

Since his arrival at Ewood Park, the winger has been one of the brightest sparks in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side with his tireless running down the flanks, as well as his dangerous passes and crosses into the box.

Can you get 20/20 on this Huddersfield Town quiz?

1 of 20 What year was Huddersfield Town founded? 1878 1888 1898 1908

Indeed, Tuesday night saw Thomas produce a direct reminder of how good he is, with a brilliant assist for Tyrhys Dolan’s matchwinning goal in a 1-0 win over Blackpool, that lifts Blackburn back up to fourth in the Championship table.

As a result, the fact he is playing such an important role in a side pushing for success at the right end of the standings, is something that could start to attract attention from elsewhere, in the lead-up to the summer transfer window.

Suddenly, that long contract that he has with his parent club becomes something that Huddersfield are able to use to their advantage, since it means they will be in a position to negotiate a sizeable fee with any clubs that may emerge as potential suitors for Thomas.

That would then of course, provide some welcome finances for the club, that could be reinvested into strengthening their side, regardless of what division they are in next season.

Beyond that, if there are no teams willing or able to meet Huddersfield’s asking price, they will simply be left with a high quality player who is already looking rejuvenated from his spell away, and could therefore once again be able to play a big part for the club.

With all that in mind, while it remains to be seen whether the decision to let Thomas go proves costly for Huddersfield with regards to their fight against relegation, beyond that, the early signs do look promising, in suggesting that this could be a gamble that will pay dividends for them.