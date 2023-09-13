Highlights Huddersfield Town's transfer business was minimal during the summer, with only four new players arriving at the club, including Ben Wiles from Rotherham United.

The lack of striker options and defensive issues are posing challenges for the team, with 10 league goals conceded so far in the 2023-24 season.

Ryan Nyambe, a right-back on the free agent market, would be a good signing for Huddersfield as he offers versatility, pace, and the potential for further development.

Just five games into the Championship season, Neil Warnock may be regretting his decision to stick around as Huddersfield Town manager for 2023-24 - that’s even with a win over West Brom recently.

Retiring from management in April 2022, Warnock only returned for the last few months of the 2022-23 campaign, his former club and save them from relegation, but it looked as though it would be his final act as he insisted he could not do a 10 month season.

It's funny what a takeover and a renewed sense of optimism can do though, as the arrival of American businessman Kevin Nagle saw Warnock sign a new one-year deal just one month after his comments.

There were perhaps hopes of a lot of new faces coming in through the door at the John Smith's Stadium over the summer following Warnock's renewal and fresh investment, but Town's transfer business was pretty minimal when it was all said and done.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

Just four new players arrived at the club, with the most significant being that of Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles, and there is quite obviously a significant lack of striker options available to Warnock.

It's not just up-front where Town are struggling though as there are issues in defence too - a 2-1 win over West Brom over a week ago has somewhat papered over the cracks but since the start of the 2023-24 season, the Terriers have conceded 10 league goals.

An area they look to be lacking in is at right-back, and one player who is on the free agent market that could really make a difference in that area is Ryan Nyambe.

Who is Ryan Nyambe?

Nyambe has spent the bulk of his career at Blackburn Rovers, whose academy he joined at the age of 13 after moving to Manchester from Namibia three years prior.

The 25-year-old, who has amassed 12 caps for his home nation, played 201 times for Blackburn over a seven-year period after making his debut in 2015 at the age of 17, but he turned down a new contract in 2022.

Instead, he ended up signing for another Championship team in the form of Wigan Athletic, who ended up being relegated to League One, with Nyambe playing 31 times in the second tier for the Latics.

A natural right-back, Nyambe can also play at wing-back, the right-hand side of back three and has occasionally covered at left-back, offering good versatility and pace.

Why would Ryan Nyambe be a good signing for Huddersfield?

Even though Huddersfield signed Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke this summer, his performances so far have been questionable at best.

In his absence, David Kasumu covered at right-back against West Brom but his defensive capabilities are more needed in the middle of the park for Warnock, whilst Ollie Turton is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in February.

Turton may not come back the same from that, which is why it is important Warnock acts now if he can to add another body to his squad, especially with Edwards' first few performances not being that great.

In Nyambe, there is a player available at a great age, who still has room to develop and has quite a lot of pace, allowing him to get up and down the pitch if needs be.

There has been periods of the last two seasons where Nyambe has been sidelined through injuries, but it does not make him injury prone and considering he has played all 90 minutes in an international fixture in the last few days for Namibia, he looks to be match fit.

And considering he signed a one-year deal at Wigan last year, Nyambe should be within Huddersfield's reach, especially as he's gone all summer without finding a new club.

Other clubs may end up needing a right-back in weeks to come if injuries hit, so Huddersfield should move quickly to secure his services.