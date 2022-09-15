Opinion: Huddersfield Town should look towards 50-year-old to fill head coach vacancy

For the second time in two months, Huddersfield Town have seen their head coach depart, but this time Dean Hoyle and the rest of the hierarchy do not have an immediate solution at hand.

Many were taken aback by Carlos Corberan’s decision to end his two-year stint at the Terriers in July, handing in his resignation just over a month after guiding the club to the Championship play-off final, despite not being one of the league’s financial powerhouses.

Clearly seeing what was about to happen though, Corberan walked out of West Yorkshire and soon enough was heading to Greece to take charge of Olympiacos – Huddersfield though had a back-up plan and immediately promoted ex-player Danny Schofield from the coaching staff to be the leading man.

Schofield had a couple of weeks to prepare before the start of the 2022/23 season, but it could not have gone any worse for him.

With two key players sold in Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, as well as little in the way of reinvestment, with only David Kasumu, Jack Rudoni, Tyreece Simpson and Michal Helik being cash purchases this summer (three of those being works in progress rather than ready-made first-team starters), Schofield was always up against it.

And after eight games and just four points picked up out of a possible 24, culminating with a 2-1 defeat on home soil to Wigan Athletic, Schofield has lost his job, and now the search is on for a replacement – one that isn’t already within the club.

Huddersfield clearly need a strong hand who will command the respect of the dressing room, who won’t take any prisoners when it comes to laziness and someone who is willing to work under a director of football and is left to the coaching side of the game.

That individual could well be Duncan Ferguson, who is looking to make his first foray into senior management in a full-time capacity, having been the interim boss of Everton twice in his career so far.

As a player, Ferguson wore his heart on his sleeve and he’s the exact same on the touchline as well from what we’ve seen as a passionate, fiery Scotsman.

Ferguson’s sample size is small, with just five matches managed for Everton and one win to his name, but only one defeat as well with three draws within all that.

Because of that, you can’t judge Ferguson’s credentials on his experience, but you have to judge it on his potential and who he’s worked under.

Initially a youth coach at Goodison Park, Ferguson has been a part of the first-team coaching staff since 2014, meaning he’s worked under Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez and Frank Lampard – all of whom he will have learnt valuable things off for when he gets his first head coach job.

But after departing the Toffees earlier this summer to pursue his own ambitions of becoming a manager, Ferguson needs the right first job to jump into with both feet, and there’s definitely potential there with Huddersfield.

The Terriers are a club that in recent years have had success with managers who don’t particularly have lots of experience – see David Wagner and Corberan for instance – and the majority of the squad that finished third in the second tier last season are still there.

For whatever reason, Schofield’s methods did not work in the opening eight matches of the 2022-23 season, but Ferguson, armed with some experienced coaching staff, could start to get the best out of Huddersfield’s squad, that has a mix of veterans and some young, hungry talents.

Perhaps Dean Hoyle will go for someone with more experience of actually being a head coach, but in terms of unemployed people who also have the potential to be something good, then Ferguson well-and-truly fits the bill.