Opinion: Huddersfield Town should strengthen their transfer interest in EFL midfielder

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to bolster competition levels within the squad in order to mount another promotion push when the new season gets underway.

The Terriers finished the Championship campaign in third place, progressing through to the play-off final with a victory over Luton Town, however, they were narrowly beaten by Nottingham Forest.

Carlos Corberan recruited excellently last summer, following a bit of a disappointing previous campaign, with the Spaniard adding strength in depth.

Even if they do lose a couple of their integral first-teamers this summer, the fees that they will generate, and the already competitive nature of the squad will mean that their voids would not be too damaging.

One player that would certainly improve the squad with next season in mind is Blackpool’s Keshi Anderson, with the 27-year-old’s versatility and elegance on the ball making him an exciting potential option.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Huddersfield Town players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Jack Hunt Rotherham United Sheffield Wednesday

An exclusive Football League World report from earlier today learnt that the Terriers are currently weighing up Anderson as an option and that Corberan has been monitoring the midfielder’s situation at the Lancashire club since January.

Primarily operating on the wing for the Seasiders, Anderson ended the season in strong form operating as a central midfielder, whilst he has also been deployed as a number 10 on numerous occasions.

These levels of versatility could be key for Corberan if key players are to depart this summer, whilst he represents a cost-effective option too.

With Blackpool triggering a year’s extension on his contract at Bloomfield Road, Anderson could be available on a cut-price fee if the Seasiders want somewhat of a fee for his services.

With Blackpool possessing one of the lowest budgets in the division, wage demands are unlikely to be too high for the Terriers.

Anderson undoubtedly has the quality that is required to operate at the top end of the Championship, and with Neil Critchley departing, he may perceive a move away as the next best step for him.

It would be no surprise if Huddersfield are the only club interested in a move for Anderson this summer, with the 27-year-old a midfield operator who could add value to most second-tier clubs.