Opinion: Huddersfield Town should consider surprise move for 37-year-old manager

Huddersfield Town appear to be having a bit of difficulty in replacing Danny Schofield in the midst of a Championship relegation battle.

There will be some concerns over David Wagner’s last couple of managerial roles if he does become Schofield’s successor at the John Smith’s Stadium, and therefore the Terriers may have to look further down the EFL pyramid once again.

Steven Schumacher, of Plymouth Argyle, has turned down the opportunity, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, and it seems unlikely that the Terriers will be able to prize Paul Warne away from Rotherham United.

This potential appointment would be a risk, but a smaller one than the appointment of Danny Schofield was.

Scott Brown has made an excellent start in the Fleetwood Town dugout after the Cod Army endured a very difficult second half to last season and stayed up by the skin of their teeth with a modest points total.

It is Brown’s first managerial job since retiring but the former ball winning midfielder has exceeded expectations so far.

Fleetwood have one of the best defensive processes in the division at this early stage, and they look well set to stay in mid table and possibly even compete for a top half finish.

This job already demonstrates that Brown can have a positive impact in a short space of time, and a compensation payment would likely be less expensive in dealing with the Cod Army, than some of Huddersfield’s other potential targets who are currently employed.

It seems clear that the hierarchy at Huddersfield do not want to make a short term appointment, and style of play does come into their considerations when choosing a new manager.

A sizeable portion of the squad have their best years ahead of them in their careers, and a young manager coming in with the reputation that Brown has built over the years, could well strike the right note with the group.

Coventry City have plenty of games in hand, while Reading, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United have all made very competent starts to the campaign, with a strong argument growing that Huddersfield are the worst team in the Championship.

As a result, it does seem as though something needs to change quickly at The John Smith’s Stadium, and given the swift impact he has made at Fleetwood, it could be argued that Brown would be able to do that at Huddersfield too.