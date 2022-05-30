Opinion: Huddersfield Town should consider 27-year-old to bolster midfield contingent this summer

Huddersfield Town can capitalise on their 2021/22 play-off final disappointment in the coming years if they get recruitment right this summer.

Keeping Carlos Corberan is of paramount importance given how well the Spaniard has set the Terriers up defensively.

Lewis O’Brien, Sorba Thomas and Harry Toffolo would have gained a lot of admirers this season and could even be targeted by the clubs that pipped the Terriers to promotion.

O’Brien will arguably be the hardest to replace if he does depart, which due to the release clause in his contract seems likely.

The Terriers recruited extremely well, on reflection, in the summer of 2023, many signings of which arrived on free transfers.

Josh Laurent is currently available on a free as he edges towards the expiration of his deal at Reading.

The 27-year-old was one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Championship in 2020/21, and made a huge contribution to the Royals avoiding the drop League One this term, despite being sidelined for extended periods.

It will be very difficult to replace O’Brien’s energy and two players could be needed just to replicate the influence the academy graduate had on games this term.

Laurent is a good place to start and he would add nice variety to the likes of Jonathan Hogg, Jon Russell and Carel Eiting.

Huddersfield will definitely be a more attractive destination for a player on the move this summer, for the performances they have put in over the course of the season.

Laurent will have plenty of choice and is one of the best players reaching the end of his deal at a second tier club this summer.

The way that Huddersfield have played this season under Corberan, has allowed them to capitalise on dead ball situations but also opportunities to hurt teams on the counter-attack.

Laurent would fit into this style nicely, he is an underrated ball winner, has an above average range of passing for the level, and can also arrive in the box with good timing to chip in with goals from midfield.

Laurent would be worth close to a seven-figure fee if it was not for his contract situation, therefore this is an opportunity that the Terriers do not want to miss.