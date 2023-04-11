Huddersfield Town let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers on Monday as they continued their upturn in form.

The Terriers looked on course for their fourth straight win when they took a 2-0 lead over Blackburn in the midday kick-off. Quickfire goals from Matty Pearson and Jack Rudoni saw Huddersfield take a lead against the run of play.

However, a second-half fightback from Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men saw them equalise in the 91st minute thanks to Ryan Hedges, and the points were shared.

Despite the late comeback from Rovers, this meant Huddersfield remained unbeaten in their last five games and remained outside the relegation zone.

How has Neil Warnock changed Huddersfield Town’s fortunes around?

It took a bit of time for Warnock to get going at Huddersfield, as results were very up and down, with a win against Birmingham City coming in his first game, before a 4-0 thrashing against both Burnley and Coventry City.

However, since their draw with Norwich in the middle of February, Huddersfield are now unbeaten in five Championship games, a run that has seen them go to 19th place, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Warnock hasn’t done anything fancy or extreme at Huddersfield; he has just made the Yorkshire outfit very hard to beat and more defensively minded.

He has landed on a 3-4-1-2 formation that has seen him have a defensive partnership of Matty Pearson and Tom Lees while also having a two-man strike force as they look to get more goals into the side.

Is Neil Warnock the right man for Huddersfield?

There is no doubt that Warnock has done a great job in not only giving Huddersfield a fighting chance but also getting them out of the relegation zone with five games remaining.

However, while you wouldn’t back against them staying up this season, it is important to remember that turning to Warnock was a short-term fix, and if they are to survive this season, they need to stay away from falling into the trap of appointing Warnock on a longer deal.

Warnock has shown in this spell that despite time away from the game he hasn’t lost his touch, but if Huddersfield are to get near the heights of last season, they need to be shrewd in their next managerial appointment, look to the future, and really try and build this team once again.

With age against him, it is clear that Warnock is only for the short term, and the chaos of this season has shown the Terriers that the next managerial appointment has got to be what is best for this club.

Who should be the next manager of Huddersfield Town?

It is obvious that Huddersfield’s main priority at this moment in time will be the relegation battle they are involved in, but they should also have one eye on their managerial pursuit.

One manager that has been linked with the potential role is Barnsley’s Michael Duff, despite a slow start to the season, Duff has managed to get Barnsley into fourth spot in League One looking on course for a playoff spot.

As mentioned, it is probably still a little early to be looking at managerial candidates, as Huddersfield have not yet confirmed their Championship status, but managers like Michael Duff are the route the Terriers should be looking to go down, not appointing Warnock on a longer deal.