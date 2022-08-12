Opinion: Huddersfield Town need their new signings to save them urgently

A heavy 4-1 defeat to Preston in mid-week compounded Huddersfield’s winless start to the Championship so far this season – and ahead of a clash with Stoke City on Saturday, the Terriers will surely be counting on their new signings for some much-needed inspiration.

Jack Rudoni, in particular, could be key to turning Huddersfield’s fortunes around.

The new arrival put up 17 goal contributions from midfield last season in a relegated AFC Wimbledon side, and has looked sharp for the Terriers despite some negative results.

Huddersfield fans have evidently noticed the 21-year-old as a bright spark, and are calling en masse for the youngster to become a focal point for their team going forward.

At his age, it’s certainly a good omen that Rudoni looks more than ready to compete at a higher level of competition just two games in, and one would certainly imagine that he’ll grow into the season as he acclimatises to the speed and physicality of the Championship.

Rudoni is the Terriers’ only signing so far which has involved a transfer fee, but returning loanees and free transfers are also sources for optimism during a rough patch for the club at this juncture. Yuta Nakayama has joined for free from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle and, at 25, appears ready-made for a stellar Championship season.

Huddersfield have changed formation several times already, flitting from four- to five-at-the-back on several occasions, and Nakayama’s versatility allowed him to shift from left-back to left-sided centre-back in a three over the course of 90 minutes against Preston.

In that sense, the Japanese international appears to be a better-rounded solution as a replacement for the Nottingham Forest-bound Harry Toffolo.

Combine this with Nakayama’s stellar campaign in the Dutch first tier last year which saw him finish in the top 5% of centre-backs for aerial duels and defensive duels won, and it seems the Terriers have unearthed yet another gem.

One further key to Huddersfield’s battle to turn fortunes around is the return of Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin. His output during a half-season at the Kirklees Stadium didn’t necessarily jump off the page, but Anjorin is now a year older and has added second-tier experience to cameos made in the Europa League and the Champions League already in his young career.

Not only this, but John Eustace’s tactical system appears ready-made to allow Anjorin to flourish. The switch to a back three against Preston led to a shift into the number 10 role, rather than the stint on the right wing he made in the loss to Birmingham. And history shows that this is Tino’s best position, having scored or assisted 30 times in 36 appearances there across junior and senior level.

On paper, then, it seems that Huddersfield are only a couple of tweaks and a few more weeks away from having a settled, sharp, tactically-drilled line-up which can start winning games again in the Championship.

Only time will tell whether that carries over onto the pitch.