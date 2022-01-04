Opinion: Huddersfield should now look to Leeds United for striker following Mipo Odubeko decision

Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in their last six Championship matches after a poor November which saw them lose three times.

And in their current run they haven’t been short of goals, scoring nine times in those six outings, with Danny Ward scoring three of those.

The Terriers’ striker situation going into the 2021-22 season didn’t exactly look to be a healthy one – Ward played just 19 times last season because of injury, Fraizer Campbell was about to turn 34 and Jordan Rhodes is not the same player that he was in his first stint at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Carlos Corberan sought to add more pace and youth to the attack with the addition of West Ham’s young Irish striker Mipo Odubeko on loan, who scored 10 times in nine under-23 Premier League appearances last season.

Odubeko failed to make an impact at Huddersfield though, appearing just six times in the Championship with all those coming off the bench and with the striker not appearing in the last five matchday squads, West Ham have recalled him from his spell in Yorkshire.

So what next for Huddersfield? There is a void up-front that needs filling and you could forgive Corberan if he doesn’t want to go down the untried, untested in the Championship route but just because it didn’t work with Odubeko, it doesn’t mean it won’t work with someone else.

That is why the Spaniard should use his contacts at former club Leeds United to strike a deal for Sam Greenwood, who looks ready for his first loan spell in the EFL.

The 19-year-old forward has already had a travelled career so far, having started out in Sunderland’s academy before being poached by Arsenal in 2018, and then in 2020 he was snapped up by Leeds for an apparent seven-figure fee.

Greenwood’s debut season at under-23 level for Leeds was an impressive one with 12 goals in 18 appearances, featuring mainly as a central striker but also as an attacking midfielder.

A senior debut in the FA Cup last January against Crawley Town came but he remained with the development squad to start the current season, and he’s continued to plunder in goal contributions for that side with seven goals and four assists in 14 outings in ‘Premier League 2′.

And because of Leeds’ recent injury issues, Greenwood made his Premier League debut against his former club Arsenal just a few weeks ago, proving that he is in Marcelo Bielsa’s thoughts.

When Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo return to fitness though, Leeds will have enough forwards to cope for the rest of the season along with Tyler Roberts and Joe Gelhardt, which should pave the way for a potential loan move for Greenwood.

And who better to send him to than Huddersfield? Location-wise it makes sense as they are just a bit further down the M62 and they play football the right way as well, with Corberan having learnt a lot off Bielsa in their time working together at Elland Road.

It is a move that makes complete sense for all parties – but it just remains to be seen as to whether Leeds sanction a loan deal for the teenager this January.