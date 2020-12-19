Opinion: Huddersfield look set to address key issue, but they may need to think hard about rumoured target

To say that attack is something of an issue for Huddersfield Town at the moment, is probably something of an understatement.

Last season’s top scorer, Karlan Grant, was never really replaced in the summer transfer window following his departure for West Brom, with the man who looked most likely to step into his shoes from within the squad, Josh Koroma, now enduring a long and frustrating spell on the sidelines through injury.

With fellow striker Danny Ward currently also out of action amid fitness problems of his own, Terriers manager Carlos Corberan has found himself rather scraping the barrel in search of attacking firepower over the past week or so.

As a result, you couldn’t really blame Huddersfield if they were to dip into the transfer market when the window reopens in January, in search of some fresh forward options, and it seems they have now been handed an opportunity to do just that.

It has recently been reported that the Terriers are interested in a move for versatile striker Danny Grant, who has so far spent the entirety of his still fledgeling career with Bohemians in the Republic of Ireland.

But with Grant taking to Twitter on Thursday night to confirm that he will leave the Irish Premier Division side at the end of the month, leading to subsequent suggestions that a move to the John Smith’s Stadium is now on the cards for the 20-year-old, but you do have to wonder slightly, whether that would that be the best move for Huddersfield to make.

Admittedly, there is no doubt that they do need to add to their attacking options when given the chance to do so at the turn of the year, although questions could be raised as to whether Grant is the best option to do that with.

Having scored seven goals in 17 league appearances last season, and 15 in 68 games in all competitions in total during his senior career with Bohemians, it cannot be denied that Grant is not the most prolific of scorers, meaning you have to wonder whether he can make a similar sort of impact to his namesake at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Indeed, you would expect a move across to Yorkshire to a Championship club to present something of a step up in quality for Grant, and there is a risk that that too could make it hard to boost his goalscoring returns to the level Huddersfield may need and hope for.

Not only that, but you can’t help but wonder how, at such an early stage of his career, Grant might cope with the weight of expectation, if it is him who Huddersfield turn to in search of goals on a regular basis going forward.

That of course, is something that could be made all the more difficult by the pressure of the inevitable comparisons with Karlan Grant, that will inevitably be made simply because of the fact they share the same surname, and which could well play on the potentially incoming Grant’s mind during his time at the club.

It can, of course, be pointed out that Grant does have potential given the interest he is attracting, and there is plenty of time for him to develop his game further, but with the urgent need Huddersfield have for strikers, you wonder if he will be able to take that step as quickly as is necessary.

As a result, it does seem as though a move for Grant would be something of a risk for the Terriers.

There can be no denying that Huddersfield need to bring in a new striker in January, but right now, it remains to be seen whether or not selecting Danny Grant to be that man, is a risk worth taking, and the answer to that, may take some time to come to.