Opinion: Huddersfield cannot afford to lose 22-year-old in January amid emerging Premier League transfer links

The January transfer window is fast approaching and it’s not just one player that Huddersfield Town fans need to be worrying about when it comes to bigger clubs approaching.

Lewis O’Brien is the man who attracted a hatful of interest over the course of the summer, with Leeds United having multiple bids rejected for his services.

The 23-year-old soon signed a new deal with a £10 million release clause reportedly inserted into that, meaning that the Terriers are perhaps vulnerable to top flight clubs coming in with a mid-season offer.

They’ll be comforted by Alan Nixon’s claim that despite an injury crisis at Elland Road that Marcelo Bielsa’s side don’t have O’Brien on their recruitment list ahead of next month, but now they may have to worry about interest in Sorba Thomas.

That is because per the Daily Mail, the wide player is of interest to Claudio Ranieri’s Watford side after a quite remarkable first half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Less than 12 months ago, the 22-year-old was still plying his trade for National League side Boreham Wood before being snapped up by the Terriers in January 2021, and he ended up making several cameo appearances in the Championship before the season ended.

His performances in the current campaign could not have been predicted though – Thomas has eight assists in 22 matches after primarily being used at wing-back on both sides of the pitch under Carlos Corberan.

That’s a position that the natural winger would not have been used to playing but he’s developed very quickly – so much so that he picked up his first international cap for Wales in October.

It’s not all been plain-sailing for Thomas – some of his performances have been inconsistent to say the least but he’s clearly impressed Watford enough for them to keep monitoring his situation.

Huddersfield though, despite their financial uncertainty due to some of owner Phil Hodgkinson’s businesses going into administration, cannot really afford to lose someone with the end product of Thomas in January.

They aren’t currently getting the consistent good results they were a few months ago but a win over Bristol City on Saturday was a sign of progress.

Thomas has been a game-changer this season and will continue to do so, so the hierarchy must resist the temptation of any offers from the likes of Watford or perhaps other clubs if they end up coming.