Highlights A takeover of Reading FC is needed to save the club from potential administration amidst financial issues and a challenging pre-season.

William Storey, the apparent buyer, may not be the right person to lead the club, lacking expertise and experiencing failures at other football clubs.

The report of Storey's deal, although potentially inaccurate, could attract other interested parties to submit bids, offering the club a better chance of finding a suitable owner.

On Wednesday evening, The Telegraph reported that William Storey had agreed a £50m deal with Dai Yongge to take control of Reading.

The thought of a takeover happening is exciting for the Royals' supporters who have gone through hell in recent months.

Relegation, which was partly caused by overspending and Mr Dai's failure to sack Paul Ince much earlier, was painful enough for a side that had previously established themselves as a solid team in the top two tiers of English football.

But pre-season was even more testing for the Berkshire side's fanbase, with the club being charged by the EFL for failing to pay players' wages on time and in full on three occasions last season.

A failure to page tax bills on time also caused great concern - and the Royals were placed under an embargo during the early stages of the summer which prevented them from signing players until July.

For a club that needed a rebuild, this wasn't an ideal start to the window, and it took until mid-July for manager Ruben Selles to be officially appointed, with visa issues delaying his appointment.

Many supporters are now worried about the possibility of the club going into administration, so a takeover is needed as quickly as possible.

Why should Reading FC reject William Storey's advances?

Quite frankly, Mr Dai should be rejecting any bid that comes from a consortium led by Storey unless the latter is out of the picture, especially with other parties interested.

The latter isn't the unifying figure that the Royals need at this moment in time - and he may not have the expertise needed to run a football club.

Failing already in his quests to be involved at Coventry City and Sunderland, he has certainly made enemies with a number of their supporters.

And his posts on X haven't done anything to strike up a good relationship with Reading fans, with Storey even suggesting that the supporters should be grateful to Mr Dai for his financial contributions.

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

His time in Formula One didn't end brilliantly either, with Storey and Haas parting ways - and he doesn't seem to have any experience in football.

In good news for those Royals supporters worried about Storey potentially taking over, the League One side revealed in a club statement that an agreement hadn't been reached with any party, contrary to Wednesday evening's report.

How could the William Storey report save Reading FC?

Although an agreement is yet to be reached, "several" parties have shown an interest in the club.

The report that Storey had agreed a deal may have been inaccurate, but it may spring other parties into life and persuade them to put a bid in to give them the best chance of securing a deal for the club.

The more parties interested in the club, the better, because that will give the club the best possible chance of picking the best possible custodian to take the club forward.

It's unwise to speculate too much about how close the club are to administration, but it can't be too far away considering the club currently has serious liquidity issues.

If the Storey report can help more bids to come in quicker, that could help to save the club.

The Rich Energy CEO definitely isn't the right man to take them forward, but another potential owner/consortium could be exactly what the Royals need at this moment in time.