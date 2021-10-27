Opinion: How Stoke City should approach Harry Souttar’s situation as Everton and Spurs ramp up transfer interest

Harry Souttar has been the subject of interest from a host of Premier League clubs in the last week or so, most recently Everton.

This, albeit a little unsettling, puts Stoke City in an excellent position financially.

The 23-year-old has a contract at the bet365 Stadium that runs until the summer of 2025 and therefore the Potters can set a high asking price for his services.

It does not seem as though there is a release in the deal which would put Stoke in an even more powerful position.

Souttar knows that if his performances drop-off in the second half of the season then a potential Premier League move could evaporate come the summer, therefore there is no way the club should sell him in January.

The Potters have endured a very difficult three seasons since relegation from the top-flight and only this term do they truly look like a side who will be competing in and around the top six come May.

Along with many others, Harry Souttar is a huge part of the squad that supporters will be hoping can secure a spot in the play-offs this season.

Cashing in on him in January would show an immense lack of ambition, the Australian’s value in the transfer market will not decrease from January to the end of the season it is likely to only increase.

Premier League clubs have the abilities to offer sums of money that Stoke will simply not be able to turn down but they should let the season run its course before allowing that negotiation to take place.

Clubs are often afforded more money to spend in the summer window than in January particularly in the Premier League, so that would be the smart point in time to reassess the asset management of Harry Souttar.

With Michael O’Neill having performed so well to get Stoke to this point it would undermine him considerably to sell one of his best players at what feels like the first opportunity.

With the defence building a solid platform Stoke have a very good chance of earning promotion to the Premier League this season if they can peak at the right time.

Selling Souttar would be a hammer blow to that brilliant opportunity.