Sheffield United would love to see both Tommy Doyle and James McAtee return to Bramall Lane in the summer, according to yesterday morning's report from Alan Nixon.

Although Doyle's most memorable moment in red and white came last month with his winner against Blackburn Rovers sending the club through to the last four of the FA Cup, both he and McAtee have played a part in keeping the Blades at the top end of the table.

With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that Paul Heckingbottom is keen to retain them. However, he faces a major obstacle in his quest to do so.

The big dilemma

Unfortunately for United, they can't afford to sign two players on loan from the same Premier League team and that's bad news for them considering both Doyle and McAtee ply their trade for Manchester City.

With this in mind, Heckingbottom may have to choose between the two and Nixon believes Doyle is currently in pole position ahead of his teammate to re-join the South Yorkshire outfit.

However, both may not feature in Pep Guardiola's plans next season and this is why City may have been keen to see both re-join their current loan side considering they are likely to play far more regularly at Bramall Lane next season, even if they secure promotion.

Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood may be good options for United in the middle of the park - but Doyle's potential and performance levels should allow him to start a decent number of games.

McAtee, meanwhile, could be the key link between the midfield and attack with the Blades not having a huge number of options in this area.

How can Sheffield United recruit both Tommy Doyle and James McAtee?

With Doyle turning 22 in October, he needs to think about securing a permanent move away from his parent club Man City.

He would be competing with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Maximo Perrone for a starting spot next season and with this in mind, it would be difficult to see him winning a sufficient amount of game time.

With Doyle the older of him and McAtee, City may be willing to offload the former on a cheaper deal than the latter, with the 21-year-old already going out on loan three times.

Out of the two, you feel Doyle will be more willing to push for a permanent exit than McAtee considering the number of loan exits he's had and that would provide United with the option to swoop.

And with City probably building a strong relationship with the Blades with the duo thriving at Bramall Lane, they may be willing to both sell Doyle permanently and send McAtee to United temporarily again, with the Premier League giants potentially wanting to see the latter test himself in the English top tier.

That would allow the Championship promotion candidates to bring both in - but you feel this potential double deal will only be possible if they seal a top-flight return.