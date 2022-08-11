Opinion: How Preston North End should sort their wing-back dilemma

Preston North End began the summer transfer window needing plenty of recruits and looking very short in a key position – the wing-back spots.

With Ryan Lowe, the club knew that the position was important to the former Plymouth boss but he had been left struggling for options there. The right flank had Brad Potts playing there – and quite well to be fair – but with his usual position being midfield.

Then, on the left, PNE alternated between the likes of Ali McCann, Daniel Johnson, Greg Cunningham, Andrew Hughes and Josh Earl.

It was a position then that did need recruits this transfer window – and Ryan Lowe had immediately brought in both Robbie Brady and Alvaro Fernandez to fill that role. Now, the boss has a completely different view of the wing-back position because he has himself a much better situation – how to fit two very good players into the team.

Brady impressed the North End faithful in pre-season and has been excellent so far in the Championship. Fernandez equally has shone, being the stand out player in PNE’s 4-1 win over Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup. So what should PNE do to get both men in the squad?

North End most definitely need to get both in the first-team considering their qualities so something needs to be done by the club.

For starters, Lowe could merely swap the wings of one of the two.

Fernandez is better as a LWB but could be equally as adept on the right. The player likes to cut inside and works well further up the field, possessing excellent dribbling ability. It shouldn’t matter about the side he plays on and Brady himself has played on the right in the past.

However, if the club choose to sign Ethan Laird from Man United on loan too, with fans on Twitter suggesting he could be on the way to Deepdale, then that would present another issue. Who could dislodge him from that right flank?

Alternatively then, Brady could potentially – and this is a big if – play in the middle. He’s played there only three times in the past for former club Hull but he’s shown he can do it, although Alan Browne has shown that central midfielders are well capable of filling in the wing-back roles and vice versa (as has Brad Potts).

If Robbie Brady then earns a spot in the team with good showings but Fernandez and Laird are on each wing, perhaps he could play in the middle if there is room. Again, North End are stacked in that central area but if they push someone further forward into that CAM role, then there could be room for Brady centrally and further back.

Either way, Ryan Lowe has a great situation on his hands with the wing-back role now – and whether he chooses to swap wings for the two players or put them in the middle, he certainly has good options available to him in the PNE team.