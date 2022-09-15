Opinion: How Preston North End can try and solve their key issue this weekend

Preston North End have been somewhat of an enigma so far this season in terms of their performances.

Nobody can fault their efforts defensively, with the side bagging seven clean sheets in a row and breaking records along the way. Credit then, has to be given to their back three and to Ryan Lowe for drilling such solidity into them.

On the flip side, they haven’t capitalised on this defensive acumen because they’ve struggled in front of goal. This year, they’ve bagged just three goals in their opening nine fixtures and their strikers have managed a combined total of one so far.

It’s meant that the majority of their games have been draws and, as you would expect, 0-0 draws at that. After bagging a goal in midweek in what should go down as a positive result against Burnley as they drew 1-1, they will want to keep the goals flowing – and hopefully get plenty more of them as they go along.

With the club short on striking options though and no free agents really out there to help them, how can they solve their striking conundrum this weekend? Using the options they’ve got, there are a few ways in which they could potentially do this.

For starters, the player that most North End fans will tell you should be starting games for the club is Alvaro Fernandez – and if he does, then the goals could come. He was outstanding as PNE bagged the most they have managed in all competitions so far this season in their 4-1 win over Huddersfield. It was Fernandez who teed up two of those strikes and he was the undoubted Man of the Match until he had to be substituted at half-time.

Fernandez being in the squad makes the rest of the team drive forward with some attacking verve and teams have often been unable to handle his bombarding runs down the flank. He fits into the team and the style of play superbly and he therefore needs to be in the starting eleven this weekend. His preferred flank though is the left – a space that has so far been occupied by Robbie Brady. The former Norwich and Bournemouth man has been excellent with his crossing and delivery though so far this year, so you would struggle to drop him. Perhaps then, Brady should swap wings and play on the right, meaning that each flank has a different type of attacking threat and both sides of the field would look strong going forward. It would be harsh on Brad Potts, but perhaps a more central role for Brady could also work and keep all three on the pitch.

Another way in which to solve the scoring crisis would be to continue playing some of their most adventurous players in midfield. Ryan Ledson is a very good option alongside Ben Whiteman, but it could be argued that it is a lot more defensive then having someone like Ali McCann in the team, who is much more box-to-box. Having the former St Johnstone man involved then will mean they are full of pace and drive in attack but also means they will have someone working tirelessly to both stop opposition attacks and start attacks of their own.

Their final option would be to take a risk in their selection. Without Ben Woodburn – who has certainly shown he can be a real attacking threat this season – they are short of good options off the bench to choose from instead of Emil Riis or Troy Parrott. Sean Maguire has suffered with injuries and struggles to hit the back of the net, as does Ched Evans.

Maybe it’s time then for Ryan Lowe to put even more trust in Mikey O’Neill if the side are continuing to falter in front of goal. He’s been given some small cameos under the former Plymouth boss and has excelled despite his age. He’s looked creative, plays without fear and has nearly bagged goals himself. Things have begun to happen in attack for PNE when O’Neill has got onto the field – and if Riis and Parrott aren’t doing the business, he has no doubt earned either a start or a decent amount of minutes off the bench.

If Ryan Lowe opts to be bold with his striking choices, keeps his midfield more on the front-foot and plays Alvaro Fernandez, then the goals could steadily start to come for Preston.